Mi School: World Youth Skills Day – more important and urgent than ever

Johannesburg - In 2014, the UN General Assembly declared July 15 World Youth Skills Day to highlight the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, appropriate work and entrepreneurship. This year, the theme is Skilling Teachers, Trainers and Youth For a Transformative Future, highlighting the essential role that educators play in providing skills for youth to move into the labour market and actively engage in their communities and societies.

According to a report from the Education Commission and UNICEF, published to coincide with World Youth Skills Day, it is estimated that only around 25% of the world’s youth are on track to learn the skills they need to get a job - either through education, employment or training. This is certainly something The IIE School of Hospitality & Service Management has been hard at work developing by incorporating themes such as cultural thinking, problem solving and financial literacy into its offerings. The IIE School of Hospitality & Service Management Courses such as its Advanced Certificate in Hospitality Management help students acquire skills set to interpret challenges in the various hospitality departments, deliver services efficiently and effectively, solve problems and exploit opportunities to improve services. Students also get to understand the legal requirements that have an impact on business and basic accounting principles.

Etresia Booysen, a senior lecturer at The IIE School of Hospitality & Service Management’s Rosebank campus. Supplied image. Etresia Booysen, a senior lecturer at the IIE School of Hospitality & Service Management’s Rosebank campus, said: “Combining academics with practical experience is highly important to prepare students for the labour market in the hospitality industry. While academic knowledge provides a strong foundation of theoretical concepts and principles, practical experience offers invaluable insights into real-world scenarios, skills development, and industry-specific challenges. “Our approach to student preparation goes beyond theoretical classes by incorporating practical demonstrations and hands-on experiences. As the flagship campus, we host a variety of events on-site, during which time the students actively participate and contribute to the operations, allowing them to apply their knowledge and skills in real-world scenarios. “This practical exposure not only enhances their understanding of the industry but also hones their interpersonal skills, particularly in areas such as communication and teamwork. Moreover, these events serve as networking platforms for our students and, by working alongside industry professionals and engaging with event attendees, our students have the chance to establish valuable connections and build relationships with potential employers and industry partners. It is not uncommon for our students to receive job offers or internship opportunities during these events, illustrating the practical relevance and industry recognition of our programme.”