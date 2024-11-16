Mia Le Roux withdraws from Miss Universe competition due to health concerns

In a heartfelt announcement that has stirred emotions across South Africa, Mia Le Roux, Miss South Africa 2024, has withdrawn from the prestigious Miss Universe competition set to take place in Mexico City Saturday night. In a statement shared from Mexico, the Miss South Africa Organisation expressed its regret, citing health concerns as the reason for Le Roux's sudden decision.

“It is with deep regret that we share the news that Mia Le Roux, Miss South Africa 2024, has had to withdraw from the Miss Universe competition due to health concerns,” the organisation stated. Understanding the weight of this decision, Le Roux also expressed her gratitude for the unwavering support she received from South Africans throughout her journey. In her statement, she said, “Making this decision has been incredibly challenging, knowing the dreams and hopes that have been placed upon me. However, I am deeply grateful to have the opportunity to focus on my health and recovery so that I may continue to serve my country with full strength.”

The Miss South Africa Organisation has further commended Le Roux for her remarkable courage during this time. “Her health and well-being are our utmost priority, and we stand by her side, dedicated to ensuring she regains her strength and returns to full health. Our hearts are with her as she takes the necessary steps toward recovery,” they affirmed. In light of her withdrawal, the organisation also requested that both they and Le Roux be afforded privacy during this critical period, allowing her the necessary time to recuperate. It is reported that a support team from the organisation is currently in Mexico alongside her, appreciative of the kind words, support, and well wishes extended by the South African public.