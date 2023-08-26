Michael Maja is Bill Harrop’s “Original” Balloon Safaris’s first black commercial hot air balloon pilot

Johannesburg - Bill Harrop’s “Original” Balloon Safaris is thrilled to announce Michael Maja as the company’s first black commercial hot air balloon pilot in their four-decade-long existence. Twenty years since his dream took flight, Maja has this week attained his commercial hot air balloon pilot licence.

The company said: “Michael Maja has achieved a great accomplishment in the world of hot air ballooning and with the guidance, assistance, and support of Bill Harrop’s ‘Original’ Balloon Safaris team has achieved his dream of becoming a hot air balloon pilot.” Maja’s hot air balloon journey began as a teenager, earning pocket money as a junior ground crew at Bill Harrop’s “Original” Balloon Safaris. He then gradually increased in skill and was promoted to Senior Ground Crew. Prior to obtaining his commercial hot air balloon pilot licence, Maja was the Sales and Reservations team of Bill Harrop’s “Original” Balloon Safaris. But now, following all his hard work, Maja said he was “overjoyed” at his achievement.

Maja has this week attained his commercial hot air balloon pilot licence. Supplied image. “I still cannot believe it, and I could not have done this without the support and dedication of the entire team at Bill Harrop’s ‘Original’ Balloon Safaris,” he said. “Thank you for making this dream come true. I look forward to sharing the skies with my mentors and friends.” Bill Harrop’s “Original” Balloon Safaris explained that obtaining a commercial hot air balloon pilot licence is no easy feat, with a series of aviation examinations and over 100 hours of practice flights.

“Michael has undergone rigorous training and successfully achieved his 100-hour flight mark on Sunday, 20 August 2023, qualifying him as a commercial hot air balloon pilot,” they said. The company added that they are committed to providing opportunities within the aviation industry, specifically focused on hot air balloon specialisation. In a bid to achieve this, Bill Harrop’s “Original” Balloon Safaris launched their hot air balloon flight school and developed young talent for the succession of hot air ballooning in South Africa, with great success. “We are so proud of Michael’s accomplishment, and we look forward to producing many more successful hot air balloon pilots with the support and resources of Bill Harrop’s ‘Original’ Balloon Safaris,” Bill Harrop’s “Original” Balloon Safaris CEO, Dale de Klerk said.

Meanwhile, the company’s chief pilot and director Tracy Robb, also congratulated Maja on this momentous achievement. “Michael has proven to be a skilled and conscientious pilot, fulfilling his training requirements and I am happy to share the skies with him as a fellow aeronaut,” she said. Robb said that after producing their first black commercial hot air balloon pilot, Bill Harrop’s “Original” Balloon Safaris is set to deliver even more through its “dedication to the upliftment and continuous efforts in the training and development of young hot air balloon pilots.” “Michael will be a beacon of hope to the youth who are seeking alternative avenues to the wonderful world of aviation in South Africa.”