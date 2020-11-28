Millennials had almost twice as much sex during lockdown than baby boomers – study

While millennials might have largely been spared from the worst Covid-19 health implications compared to their parents and grandparents, they are amongst the worst sufferers of the financial consequences of the global health crisis. But recent research has revealed that the extra time afforded to them during lockdowns in most regions around the globe and the need to blow off some steam has seen them having more sex than ever before. A study conducted by Lube Life, a sexual lubricant for men and women has revealed that the average millennial, who are also known as Generation Y and are born between 1981 and 1996, spent the lockdown getting it on nearly twice as much as baby boomers who were born between 1946 and 1964. During the research, the US sexual brand together with international research company OnePoll surveyed 1 000 millennials as well as an equal amount of baby boomers and discovered that the former were considerably busier in the bedroom than their older counterparts during the global health crisis. Lube Life senior marketing director Tara Merkle believes that apart from the need to blow off some steam, one of the main reasons why twenty to 30-somethings were getting friskier was because the lockdown gave them an unprecedented opportunity to experiment between the sheets.

“Lockdown has brought a lot of things to people’s lives, but research has revealed it’s allowed millennials to amplify their sex lives and embrace new, positive habits,” she said.

The study has also found that the younger generation opted to explore alternative sex routes and toys in their bid to spice up their sex lives.

Merkle explained that according to their study, almost 30% of millennials admitted to having tried something new in the bedroom during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This included 68% of them who experimented with new sex positions during this time, 52% brought up a kink or fetish and 43% said they used sex toys in the bedroom.

In addition, the Lube Life and OnePoll study also found that of those millennials working from home, 58% conceded to having sex during working hours.

This research was in line with scores of other sexual studies during the pandemic across the globe as well as anecdotal evidence which suggests that the usually busier younger generation have been using their time indoors to get more intimate with their partners.

In July, research published in US magazine Psychology Today revealed that the sales of lingerie in America spiked from around March, when the country went into lockdown.

The publication explained that the sales of sexy female garments soared to levels similar to those experienced around Valentine’s Day each year and they argued that as women can no longer dress up and go out, they are now dressing up and staying in.

“As Covid-related life disruptions continue, lingerie somehow feels comforting,” National Purchase Diary Panel analyst Todd Mick was quoted in the publication as saying.

Meanwhile, local clinical sexologist and couples therapist Marlene Wasserman, known as Dr Eve also told The Saturday Star at the time that couples who have been confined under the same roof for the lockdown have had the time to become more intimate.

“Those who live together have had an incredible opportunity to really know each other and to get into a much deeper space.”

These sentiments were shared by Dr Elna Rudolph, a medical doctor, sexologist and clinical head of My Sexual Health, the country’s biggest multidisciplinary team of sexual health providers, agreed that the global health crisis could be the ideal time for couples to invest in their sex lives.

“Some are not affected by the pandemic in a purely negative manner because they have the luxury of being at home, still earning an income, having a partner who is willing, and the time and money to invest in pleasure.

“We also think that people who used to spend their money on travelling are now spending it on themselves, and investing in better sex is one way to do so,” Rudolph said.

She added that the My Sexual Health Shop had witnessed a spike in sales of sexual health-related products such as the highest grade silicone lubricants, high-end penis pumps, libido enhancers and vaginal dilators.

“These products are selling better than ever before,” she said.

While there is a significantly higher chance of contracting the coronavirus from close contact such as sexual intercourse, Dr Eve insisted that nothing, not even a global health crisis, can stop people from having sex.

“People will never, ever give up the need for human connection and will risk themselves to be close and that is never going to go away.”

The Saturday Star