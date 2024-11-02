Minister commends Hawks over arrest of 14 Nedbank fraud suspects

Police minister, Senzo Mchunu has commended the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) known as the Hawks, for their swift arrest of 14 suspects, including a former Nedbank employee, in connection with serious allegations of fraud and money laundering. This comes after one of South Africa’s most complex financial crimes, a group of 14 individuals was brought before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court at Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The group which was granted bail amounts ranging from R2 000 to R20 000 is facing a staggering total of 224 counts of fraud tied to an alleged scheme that siphoned over R157 million from the bank between July 2018 and January 2023. In a statement following the court appearance of these accused who include Samantha Lee, Jacobus Johannes Nel, Miquite Nel, Dillin Damian Hoffman, and several others, Mchunu commended the Hawks for their work in bringing the group to book. “The swift action taken by our dedicated officers has resulted in the apprehension of individuals implicated in such a complex scheme that unlawfully diverted over R157 million from suspense accounts.

“This operation underscores our commitment to tackling financial crime and protecting the integrity of our banking systems,” the minister said. This week, IOL previously reported that the group is scheduled for their next court appearance on January 29, when the court will also address the inclusion of an outstanding suspect and potential disclosures related to the case. The allegations centre primarily on De Villiers, a former forensic investigator for Nedbank’s Group Crime, Forensic, and Security (GCFSC) division, who is said to have initiated the transfer of large sums from the bank’s suspense account to the accounts of her purported co-conspirators and various linked companies.

Some of the entities that are implicated in the scheme include Ivy League Group, Prometal Projects, Formosa Flora, Kitchen at Cost, and Gideon Inno Textiles, have been flagged due to the individuals involved in directing and managing them. NPA spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane indicated that despite the substantial scale of the alleged fraud, only 13 of the accused were permitted to leave custody on bail, while a Taiwanese national, identified as Wei-Fang, remains behind bars as authorities await a bail application scheduled for November 7. The minister also commended collaborative efforts by various law enforcement agencies that were responsible for holding these individuals and their entities to book.