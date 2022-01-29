Minnie Mouse gets a designer pantsuit makeover to commemorate International Women’s Day and Disneyland anniversary

Johannesburg - For the first time in her history, Minnie Mouse’s wardrobe will get a makeover as she swops her iconic polka-dot dress for a designer pantsuit and matching bow. Acclaimed British fashion designer Stella McCartney was the brains behind the beloved Disney character’s revamp, which aims to commemorate International Women's Day and the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris.

While McCartney kept Minnie’s signature bow as part of her new ensemble, the celebrated cartoon character’s new designer outfit features a fitted dark blue pantsuit with black stripes. The UK designer also managed to incorporate the polka dots which Minnie Mouse has also become synonymous with, as the design detail also featured prominently in the overall design of the tuxedo. While a sneak peek of Minnie’s new look has since debuted on social media, her full makeover will be released in March.

Meanwhile, the collaboration with McCartney will also include a limited T-shirt collection featuring Minnie with the phrase “Divine Feminine”, which will appear on the runway at her Winter 2022 fashion show, ahead of International Women's Day on March 8. Those responsible for the Disney character’s new look were determined to find a designer which reflected the ideals of Minnie Mouse. They felt that McCartney was the “perfect fit” and that she was chosen to spearhead the makeover because of "her legacy of female leadership," as well as her commitment to sustainability. McCartney explained to CNN that as a lifelong Minnie Mouse fan, she understood what a project of this nature meant.

"Minnie has always had a special place in my heart," McCartney said in a press video shared with the US broadcaster. "We share the same values, and what I love about Minnie is that she personifies happiness, self-expression, authenticity… plus she has such great style." McCartney added in the video that Minnie's own statement-making ensemble was a bespoke blue tuxedo with black polka dots and matching bow, and it's made with "responsibly sourced fabrics". Minnie Mouse has become synonmous with her red and white polka dotted dress but she will now be donning a pantsuit. File image McCartney hopes that Minnie’s new look will make her "a symbol of progress and empowerment for a new generation".

Minnie, in ditching her famed red dress for a fitted pantsuit, is in line with many female leaders’ attire, with this look becoming a staple for the likes of former German chancellor Angela Merkel, former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton and US Vice-President Kamala Harris. While Minnie is set to debut her new look at Walt Disney Studios Park in France in March, her beloved Mickey will also be getting a makeover. He is set to also swap his classic suit for a reflective purple blazer and a holographic shirt.