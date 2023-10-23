MiSchool: Juicy citrus brings health and income to North West schools

Johannesburg - Schools in the North West province used National Arbor Month as a springboard to further ignite their learnership and schools programme. The project, introduced by Sun City, creates jobs for youths through the cultivation of juicy local citrus. To expand upon the project, which was started last year by the Resort’s Social-Economic Development Programme, Sun City purchased a further 550 citrus trees, of which 250 were planted to establish a mini-orchard to be used for training purposes for unemployed youth.

The resort donated the remaining 300 citrus trees, along with irrigation systems and gardening tools, to six schools within the Moses Kotane Local Municipality and Rustenburg Municipality - Mperebere Primary School and Mphuphuthe Primary School in Ledig, Bothibelo Primary School in Phatsima, Mafenya Primary School in Chaneng, Tshwara-o-dire Primary School in Mogwase and Reoleboge Special School in Moruleng. Sun City’s SED and Stakeholder Engagement Manager, Tebogo Mokgejane said the project is an extension of last year’s initial project of 100 citrus trees planted at Sedibelo Secondary and Temogo Special School. A growing citrus orchard in the making at Topturf Site, Sun City expands on its donation year on year. Supplied image. “Six unemployed youths from the Moses Kotane Municipal region last year completed a Citrus Business Management learnership through the Citrus Academy, with Sun City sponsoring transport and lunch packs. They also learned tree pruning techniques from Sun City’s landscaping company. By adding more trees to the Resort, we are expanding our citrus project and enabling these graduates to continue carrying out practical work and maintain trees that will be planted in nearby schools,” said Mokgejane.