MiSchool: Treverton College in the Midlands challenges schools to contribute to conservation

Johannesburg - Treverton College in the Midlands has challenged schools to contribute to conservation. Kai Broom and Jarred van Alphen, two matric students at Treverton College, recently completed the Rhino Peak Challenge in fourth and fifth position at 3:15:00 while in Grade 11. The driving force behind their grit and determination is a cause that is close to both of their hearts: the continuation of conservation in the Drakensberg mountains. Both keen adventure enthusiasts, Kai and Jarred have many incredible feats beneath their young belts, having recently completed the Drakensberg Grand Traverse in 12 days.

Having raised close to R50 000 in donations for the various conservation initiatives associated with the Rhino Peak Challenge, Kai and Jarred are not yet done with this particular challenge. They have their eyes set on a greater cause, rallying other high school students to pick up the bar and rise to the cause of conservation by applying to be ambassadors in the Rhino Peak Challenge 2023. Kai and Jarred are keen to see other high school teams on the trail next year, contributing to this great cause.

