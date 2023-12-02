Miss SA Natasha Joubert launches advocacy campaign

Natasha Joubert, Miss South Africa 2023, shares exciting details about the launch of her advocacy campaign, the Natasha Joubert Collective (NJC). This announcement came shortly after she and social media influencer Robot Boii launched their energy drinks created by them for MoFaya.

Joubert explains that education and entrepreneurship are close to her heart and both will be the primary focus of her enterprise. “My campaign is a fairly broad one, which is why I am calling it the Natasha Joubert Collective,” she says “I believe in second chances and see it as my responsibility to create a better South Africa by assisting and facilitating opportunities and possibilities for individuals and communities that deserve a second chance, be it in the form of education, entrepreneurship, food security, period poverty, fashion or water and sanitation.”

It is explained that Joubert's greatest passion project is still education, and she intends to give education a central place at NJC. This entails collaborating with businesses and funders to provide funding for learning initiatives and bursaries. This is in addition to supporting the improvement of schools through the provision of infrastructure, libraries and mentorship. Over the past few months, the beauty queen has been closely collaborating with the Miss South Africa Organisation to establish partnerships and generate money through various sponsorships.

“A lot of planning and hard work has already gone into the NJC,” she says. “It is something I started working on even before I entered the Miss South Africa competition. I am determined to make a difference where I can and am looking forward to revealing the first phase of the initiative next week with more announcements to be made in the new year. “I call on all South Africans to help me achieve my aim. Let’s make sure that nobody falls through the cracks just because they can’t afford it. Let’s make an education a must-have for everyone, not just those with money.”