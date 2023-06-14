Miss South Africa Top 12 pay tribute to the nation’s dads this Father’s Day

Johannesburg - Father’s Day is set to be celebrated in South Africa this Sunday, and the Top 12 Miss South Africa finalists have paid tribute to the nation’s dads ahead of the celebratory occasion. Here is what they had to say:

Ané Oosthuysen (25), from Vanderbijlpark, Vaal Triangle in Gauteng, is a primary school teacher and a four-time graduate with degrees in Psychology and Medical Sociology. What is your message to the dads of South Africa this Father’s Day? Happy Father’s Day to all of the incredible dads in South Africa. The day is all about celebrating you and the important role you play in our lives. Thank you for being the ones who provide us with guidance and love and also for supporting our biggest dreams and aspirations. May your Father’s Day be filled with so much love, and may you spend it with the people that you cherish the most.

What is the memory of your father that you cherish the most, and your message to him on Father’s Day? When I think back on my childhood, there are so many special memories with my dad. For me, the most special memories often come from the smallest moments in life, the little things, like going for ice-cream on a Sunday afternoon or spending quality family time in the Kruger National Park that I cherish the most. My dad Dennis and I have an incredible bond, and I’m so grateful to have someone who believes in my dreams just as much as I do. Dad, even though I don’t say it as often as I should, I really am so grateful for all of the sacrifices you have made and the lessons you have taught me throughout the years. Thank you for being such an incredible dad to me and for taking such good care of our little family. I love you, and I appreciate you so much. Anke Rothmann (23) is a pharmacist intern representing the Northern Cape. She obtained her Bachelor of Pharmacy degree from the North West University in Potchefstroom.

What is your message to the dads of South Africa this Father’s Day? Dads - you truly are the heroes of our hearts. We love how you always come through; we love how you always provide; we see that you work hard. I want to share the appreciation that we have for you! I know that moms are usually the glue that keeps the family together, but you are the ones that ensure that the glue is super-glue and not Pritt. Thank you for always staying strong! What is the memory of your father that you cherish the most and your message to him on Father’s Day?

My dad, Wouter, is the funniest and most loving dad on earth. There is not a specific memory that I cherish most because all moments spent with my dad are really special. I will always cherish the way he keeps our family close and ensures that we spend quality time together. He loves to braai for us, and somehow, he always manages to buy the wrong cheese (according to my mom). Buying the wrong cheese is always intentional, though, because he loves trying new things! Luckily, I received that trait from him because I also love trying new things. I am a resemblance of my dad in so many ways, and that makes me so proud because he truly is my hero. Bryoni Govender (26) is from Kempton Park in Gauteng and is a qualified lawyer working as a trainee associate whilst awaiting admission to become an attorney. What is your message to the dads of South Africa this Father’s Day?

Happy Father's Day to all the dads and father figures who remain active and present in their children’s life. May you raise your sons to treat others and their partners with love, respect, compassion and equality. May you be the greatest example of who your daughters should choose in their partners one day. What is the memory of your father that you cherish the most and your message to him on Father’s Day? My best memory of my dad growing up is that he would always help me get ready for primary school, and when I went to high school, I knew that I could rely on him 200% because he would always show up for me. He was the one who always drove me to and from school, and I cherish these moments because we got to spend a lot of time together. To this day, I know that my dad always has my back and will support me in whatever I decide to do. Happy Father’s Day to my dad, Deven. Thank you for being the best male example in my life. I love and appreciate you so much.

Homba Mazaleni (23), from Gonubie, East London, in the Eastern Cape, is a qualified sports scientist and student intern at the University of the Western Cape. What is your message to the dads of South Africa this Father’s Day? To oTata basekaya celebrating the Unsung Heroes: On this Father's Day, let's acknowledge the invaluable role fathers play in shaping our lives. From guidance to support, their love knows no bounds. You play an important role in making us the women we are, Enkosi.

What is the memory of your father that you cherish the most and your message to him on Father’s Day? To my extraordinary dad Sidima, uMthembu obuzubuzu, thank you for being a shining example of strength, love, and unwavering support. Because of you I know love. You are simply amazing! Happy Father's Day, Dad! Jordan van der Vyver (27), from Durbanville, Western Cape, is a model and businesswoman who recently embarked on an entrepreneurial journey as the co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of an online pioneering platform.

What is your message to the dads of South Africa this Father’s Day? Father’s Day is a time to celebrate the dads, granddads, step-dads and father figures who touch our lives with love, guidance and unwavering support that extends far beyond this special day. Your presence makes a marked difference in the lives of your children. Thank you for being a pillar of strength and a source of wisdom. Thank you for fighting for your family and for the countless sacrifices you make. May this Father's Day be filled with joy, appreciation, and cherished moments that reflect the profound impact you have on your family. Happy Father's Day! What is the memory of your father that you cherish the most and your message to him on Father’s Day?

One fond memory I hold dear of my dad Deon is the time he took us camping and taught me how to fish. I made it my mission to catch 10 fish before we left, and as the day drew to a close, I was still one catch short. But my dad, patient and encouraging, stayed by my side. We waited until that final fish took the bait, and it was a moment of triumph and celebration. It was a testament to my dad's unwavering support and the memories we create together that truly last a lifetime. Happy Father’s Day, Dad. Keaoleboga Nkashe (27), from Itsoseng in the North West, is an educator, student and model. She describes herself as a lifelong learner with a great sense of humour that connects people. What is your message to the dads of South Africa this Father’s Day?

I would like to extend my gratitude to each and every single present father. Thank you for moulding your children and guiding them on the right path to go. You are truly appreciated, and your efforts are noticed. What is the memory of your father that you cherish the most and your message to him on Father’s Day? When I was younger, I lived in Boksburg with my dad for educational purposes. Every Friday, he made sure I was packed, and we would drive four hours to Itsoseng in the North West to go visit my mom. Those were the best drives of my life! My dad would listen to my weekly stories about how I planned on retiring at 20 by selling lollipops. He would give me advice about business, school, life and’ most importantly, no boys because the only man that should matter is him, my daddy. This Father’s Day, I want to remind my dad of the amazing job he did raising my sister and I. I want to thank him for his selflessness and constant persistence. I love you daddy.

Lebohang Raputsoe (24) is from Sharpeville, Vereeniging, in Gauteng, and works as an HR practitioner. She is registered as an HR professional with SABPP and holds a Master’s degree in Human Resources management and degrees in Industrial Psychology and Labour Relations Management. What is your message to the dads of South Africa this Father’s Day? A son’s first hero and a daughter’s first love. This Father’s Day, may you remember that your presence is important. As you continue to make history, remember we are watching. Your stories are a legacy we get to impart. With all you do for us, there's one greatest gift we can give, which is love. As love is what you taught us, so love we will freely give.

What is the memory of your father that you cherish the most and your message to him on Father’s Day? I remember when I was young, I used to try and cook for my dad Joseph to ensure he had something to eat when he arrived back home from work, and how grateful he was, regardless of what I had prepared for him. This gratitude is what I would love to express to him on this day as I reflect on the lady I am today and come to realise how greatly he has contributed to my development. Paps, I love and appreciate you so much. You have taught me intentionally and inspired me deeply. You are love personified, my fountain of knowledge and wisdom. Thank you for sharing all your love, thoughts and strength with me. Levern “Donnatella” José (23), from Kimberley, in the Northern Cape, is a candidate property practitioner, a BCom law student at Eduvos Pretoria and an entrepreneur.

What is your message to the dads of South Africa this Father’s Day? I salute all the men who play a positive role in their children’s lives and those who mentor youngsters and try to make a difference. Who are you paying tribute to this Father’s Day?

Not every child has two parents in their life. I was raised by a single parent. My wonderful mother, Rochelle, and she played both parental roles in my life. I am an only child, and it has always been my mother and me, and I am blessed to have her and celebrate her. However, it’s also okay not to be okay on this day. For people who have lost their fathers or who didn’t have a father growing up it can be a very emotional day. Lungo Katete (26) from Midrand in Johannesburg, Gauteng, is a creative at heart with a flair for all things design. This led her to achieve her Bachelors, Honours and Master’s degrees in Architecture from the University of the Witwatersrand. What is your message to the dads of South Africa this Father’s Day?

To all the amazing fathers, I want to take this moment to say thank you for the continuous love, support and belief you continue to show us. Your presence in our lives has truly been a blessing, one we will never take for granted. Your unwavering support, guidance, and sacrifices do not go unnoticed. You are our heroes, our role models and our pillars of strength. Thank you for the countless sacrifices you continue to make and for always being there to lend a helping hand or a listening ear. Your continuous love shapes us into better individuals, and we are eternally grateful. Happy Father's Day, with love. What is the memory of your father that you cherish the most and your message to him on Father’s Day? When my brother and I were little, my dad, Alex, would take us to his office on weekends. He would show us around and explain all the cool stuff he would do. He would show us how a floppy disk works in a computer and even let us sit on his lap or his desk while he worked. Although it may seem rather simple, just being able to be in his presence made me the happiest. On this Father's Day, I want to say thank you for everything you have done and everything you continue to do for us. Having you as a father has by far been the greatest blessing. Thank you for your love and support no matter what and for always being there for me, even in the toughest moments.

Melissa Nayimuli (27) from Butterworth in the Eastern Cape was born in a multicultural home to a Xhosa mother and Ugandan father. She is a passionate storyteller and currently works as a television and film creative producer in Johannesburg. What is your message to the dads of South Africa this Father’s Day? To all the present fathers and father figures, Happy Father’s Day. You may not get the opportunity to hear this often, but your role and presence in our lives is immeasurably important. No amount of money or material riches can replace the role of a loving father. My message to all fathers is to continue to invest time, presence, love, encouragement, respect and kindness in your children’s lives. These are things that contribute towards having a healthy society. As a country, we are facing huge socio-economic challenges, due in part to absent fathers. It is important that fathers play an active role in their children’s lives. Let’s build a better South Africa together.

What is the memory of your father that you cherish the most and your message to him on Father’s Day? To my father, Samuel, my biggest cheerleader and greatest friend, I would just like to say thank you. Home was a safe place because you were there. Home was fun, rich, and overflowing with laughter, even when we had nothing. Your presence remains our source of wealth, wisdom, guidance and love. I will always cherish the memories of you loading us in your “skorokoro” in the early hours of the morning just so we could celebrate New Year’s Day at the beach. There was never any money for a hotel, but you didn’t let that hold you back from giving us the best New Year’s Eve celebration. Our 5-star accommodation for the night was your car, and our security was you staying up all night to watch over us as my siblings. And I slept in the back seat, with the ocean literally at our feet. I love you. Nande Mabala (25), from Zwelethemba, Worcester, in the Western Cape, is a model, micro-influencer, philanthropist and a triple major BA Arts graduate.

What is your message to the dads of South Africa this Father’s Day? To all the fathers in South Africa, I implore you to be fathers to those who need father figures. Be the change you want to see. Nini intsika, in our societies, be the example to young men. What is the memory of your father that you cherish the most and your message to him on Father’s Day?

I’ve been blessed to have been raised by an active father. He knew when to take his badge of masculinity off to bond with me. A core memory is my dad being there for me when I got my first period. He was so caring, and he took the embarrassment away and just became the friend I needed. On this Father’s Day, I would like to thank you, Mbulelo Nicohlas Mabala. Thank you, Mathomela, for all the sacrifices you have made for me and for raising me to be a strong woman who knows herself and what she has to offer. Thank you for all the reruns of The Godfather and for teaching me how to think strategically. I love you, and if I had to choose again, I would choose you a million times over. Natasha Joubert (25) from Tshwane in Gauteng is a BCom Marketing Management graduate and is the owner and fashion designer of Natalia Jefferys, a company she started when she was 19. What is your message to the dads of South Africa this Father’s Day?