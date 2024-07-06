Miss World SA 2024 announces top 10 contenders

The top 10 finalists of Miss World South Africa 2024 have been announced, with the grand finale set for October to select the country's representative at the Miss World finals in December. Organisers who searched across all nine provinces for a successor to the reigning queen, Dr. Claude Mashego, received over 350 entries.

Nande Mabala, 26, a model, social, and media entrepreneur from Cape Town, Western Cape, believes that the most successful people possess five soft skills: courage, communication skills, discipline, leadership, and resilience. Lynique Odendaal, 22, a music therapist from Wonderboom, Pretoria, Gauteng, is committed to addressing the multifaceted challenges facing vulnerable children by uplifting and empowering them. Tshiamo Setlhare, 26, an occupational therapist from Mahikeng, North West, believes the Miss World platform would help her create awareness of various mental health conditions, and reduce the stigma and marginalisation of people with mental illnesses.

Neo Nkhumane, 22, a communications lecturer at North-West University, from Gauteng, wants to address pressing social issues facing the country while advancing her studies in communications; Ximiyeto Makhubele, 21, a tech developer from Giyani, Limpopo, wants to use technology to provide service delivery solutions for people. Romanda Hombir, a 25-year-old clinical audiologist from Gauteng, aims to influence policy and legislation addressing healthcare accessibility and quality for all, regardless of socio-economic status, age, or disability.

Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg, an 18-year-old digital and marketing executive at Ferrari South Africa, believes that everyone can contribute to the world's greater good through dreams. Amber Marais, a 22-year-old volunteer hockey coach from Bloemfontein, Free State, is a patient, friendly, and passionate individual who enjoys helping others succeed. Thembelihle Mnguni, a 25-year-old Electrical Engineering student from KwaZulu-Natal, is dedicated to empowering communities through renewable and sustainable energy.