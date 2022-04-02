Mmusi Maimane and Woolworths join in on April Fool’s Day festivities

Johannesburg - South African personalities and organisations ushered in the month of April with their own unique April Fool’s Day jokes on Friday. Chief among them was that Mmusi Maimane had “returned home” to the ANC and that the OneSA Movement leader will even be running for the position of deputy president in the upcoming elective conference in December.

Early on Friday morning, Maimane was interviewed on Radio 702 when he announced that his blood is “black, green and gold.” This created havoc on social media with the likes of ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba announcing on Twitter that his fellow politician will be joining the governing party. Radio 702 host Bongani Bingwa also chimed in on the April Fool’s Day joke when he tweeted: “Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane joins us for an exclusive announcement about his political future. He says it’s time to put past differences aside and work towards a common future. Has his blood turned green???”

But just as South Africans were trying to process the news of Maimane joining the ANC, he, too, took to Twitter to insist that the announcement was an April Fool’s Day joke. In a video the OneSA Movement leader posted on the social media platform, he reiterated that South Africans shouldn’t panic and that he was not joining the ANC. “Rumours of me joining the ANC have been grossly exaggerated. It was all an April Fool’s joke and it was all in good fun,” he said in the video.

Donning a OneSA Movement T-shirt, Maimane also used the opportunity to bring attention to the party’s grassroots-based movement that he said “works for all South Africans.” “We are going all the way across the country to recruit candidates and activists and make sure we find the best solutions for education, for employment and make sure there is law and order,” he added in the video. OneSA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane. File image. Meanwhile, retail giant Woolworths also had South Africans scratching their heads on Friday when they announced that they would be introducing their ’Rotisserie Chicken-flavoured Chuckles.’

“We’re excited to announce our newest Chuckles creation – Rotisserie Chicken-flavoured Chuckles!,” the brand posted on Twitter. “Think malt balls infused with delectable rotisserie chicken flavour, enrobed in rich, creamy milk chocolate. Slightly savoury, complemented by deliciously sweet… It’s a winner!” An image of the packaging of the confusing mix of chocolate and chicken was also posted on Twitter which sent South Africans into a tailspin.

While many were left disgusted by the new Woolworths Chuckles flavour, some appeared to get the joke and applauded the clothing and supermarket brand for their sense of humour. Ordinary South Africans also took to social media to participate in April Fool’s Day festivities, but some warned against making jokes about mental health, sexual orientations, pregnancies, break-ups and cheating, as well as illness and sexual assault. This included @saniiji who took to Twitter to write, “This April fool’s, please don't pretend to break up with your significant other, fake your/someone's death or ask someone out as a joke.”