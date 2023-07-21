Independent Online
Friday, July 21, 2023

Mob justice: Gauteng residents urged to stop vigilantism after 5 suspected criminals set on fire

Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Published 1h ago

Johannesburg – The Gauteng legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety has urged residents to refrain from vigilantism after five suspected criminals were set on fire and killed in Alexandra.

Committee chairperson Dr Bandile Masukeu said their call followed the Tuesday night incident in which residents of Stjwetla Section in Alexandra set alight five men who were suspected of carrying illegal firearms and terrorising residents.

The community has called on Gauteng residents to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

“The committee condemns this act of vigilantism and mob justice and encourages the public to co-operate with the police and allow the criminal justice system to do its work of bringing suspected criminals to book.

“Mob justice and vigilantism has no space in our communities as they further exacerbate unacceptable criminality and lawlessness.

“There can never be any justification for residents to take the law into their own hands as this, too, is tantamount to criminality. Those found guilty of this crime will find themselves having to face the full might of the law,” Masuku said

He said the committee called on residents to form proactive partnerships with the police across the province to address the ever increasing levels of crime and clamp down on criminals.

“Residents are encouraged to be the eyes and ears of the police and report suspected criminals to the police in an effort to restore law and order in our communities,” he said.

SAPSCommunity Safety DepartmentGautengCrime and courts

Baldwin Ndaba
