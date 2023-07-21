Mob justice: Gauteng residents urged to stop vigilantism after 5 suspected criminals set on fire

Johannesburg – The Gauteng legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety has urged residents to refrain from vigilantism after five suspected criminals were set on fire and killed in Alexandra. Committee chairperson Dr Bandile Masukeu said their call followed the Tuesday night incident in which residents of Stjwetla Section in Alexandra set alight five men who were suspected of carrying illegal firearms and terrorising residents.

The community has called on Gauteng residents to refrain from taking the law into their own hands. “The committee condemns this act of vigilantism and mob justice and encourages the public to co-operate with the police and allow the criminal justice system to do its work of bringing suspected criminals to book. “Mob justice and vigilantism has no space in our communities as they further exacerbate unacceptable criminality and lawlessness.