Model and actress Roxy Louw goes KAAL, launches abroad

She’s excelled as a model and an actress, featuring in international campaigns, as well as in Hollywood movies. If that wasn’t enough Roxy Louw also ventured into deejaying, and has now earned the reputation as one of South Africa’s best DJs.

But that’s not all. The blonde bombshell has also been running a successful lingerie company, KAAL, which has grown since its inception last November. We caught up with the model, actress, DJ, and businesswoman to chat about her latest venture, KAAL, which has taken the country by storm.

Can you tell me a little bit about your brand KAAL Lingerie and what it's all about? KAAL Lingerie is a celebration of femininity and empowerment. I believe that every woman deserves to feel confident and beautiful in her own skin. KAAL is all about embracing sensuality and inner strength, providing women with premium lingerie and fashion that exudes elegance and comfort. When did you establish KAAL and why did you decide to start your own lingerie brand?

KAAL has been a work in progress ever since my modelling days. I always feIt South Africa lacked the sexy factor. I officially launched KAAL last November. Coming on its first birthday soon, KAAL is driven by the desire to create something that would empower women and make them feel confident, sexy, and beautiful. I saw a gap in the market for lingerie that not only looks stunning but also makes a woman feel empowered from within. I believe confidence stems from what is not always seen. KAAL has been around since last year. How has it done? And would you say it’s been a success?

KAAL has had an incredible journey so far. We've received overwhelming support and love from our community, and the response has been nothing short of phenomenal. I would certainly say that KAAL has been a resounding success, and we continue to grow and evolve. KAAL is a community of women, by women like myself. You will also see the KAAL influencer girls at festivals and parties over season. Do you think that your celeb status and what you have achieved in your career have further enhanced KAAL's brand?

My experiences in the industry have certainly influenced KAAL’s brand. Also, having years experience in fashion from the age of 17 locally and abroad, I just know what women want. Also infusing it with a sense of empowerment and confidence. My journey has inspired the essence of KAAL, and I believe that my status has helped in spreading the message of empowerment that the brand stands for. What do you think of SA’s lingerie market? And are we producing really sexy and great lingerie?

South Africa's lingerie market is evolving and has shown remarkable growth over the years. We are naturally very conservative, but you will be surprised at how much sexier lingerie is where South Africa is most excited. We are producing some truly stunning and sexy lingerie that rivals international standards. The industry's creativity and dedication to quality are evident in the diverse and exquisite lingerie offerings available. What’s your favorite pair of lingerie from KAAL? It's challenging to pick just one favourite, as each piece in the collection is crafted with love and attention to detail. However, if I had to choose, the Kinky Strap Set holds a special place in my heart.

Its delicate and intricate design embodies the essence of Kaal perfectly. It can also be worn conservatively and daily or dressed up with a garter belt for added spice. Are you big on lingerie, and why do you think it's important for women to wear sexy underwear? Lingerie is more than just clothing; it's a reflection of a woman's inner strength and confidence. I believe that wearing sexy and beautiful lingerie can boost one's self-esteem and empower them to embrace their sensuality. It's about celebrating oneself and feeling comfortable in one's skin.

Tell us about the first pair of Lingerie you owned and how delighted you were to own a sexy pair of underwear? I remember the first pair of lingerie I owned vividly. It was extremely special getting my first set, it stood as a step into womanhood and it still stays with me. It made me feel incredibly confident and beautiful. Wearing it was a transformative experience, and it ignited my passion for creating lingerie that could make other women feel the same way all the time. Is the brand sold only in SA, or is it worldwide?

While we are based in South Africa, we have been fortunate enough to expand our reach globally. Kaal is available online internationally, allowing women from different parts of the world to experience the empowerment and elegance that our lingerie embodies. Tell us about some of the celebs that use the Kaal brand? A number of esteemed personalities and celebrities have embraced the Kaal brand and its message of empowerment. While I respect their privacy, it's truly heartwarming to see influential figures resonate with the ethos and style of Kaal. To name a few Christina Carmela, from "Too hot to handle", Minki van der Westuizen, and Shashi Naidoo to name a few.

What are you hoping to achieve with the brand? With KAAL, my aim is to continue redefining empowerment through fashion. I want every woman who wears KAAL to feel confident, beautiful, and empowered in her own skin. I hope to inspire a sense of self-assurance and celebrate femininity through our exquisite lingerie collections. What can people expect from KAAL ahead of the festive season this year?

Ahead of the festive season, we are excited to introduce some stunning additions to our collection that embody the spirit of celebration and empowerment. Expect to see a blend of elegance, sensuality, and comfort in our festive line, designed to make every woman feel beautiful and confident during the holiday season. To check it out visit : www.kaal.store