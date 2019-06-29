GLOBETROTTER: Tracy McGregor gets to see the world as she jets off to exciting places for modelling shoots.

IN THIS week’s A-Typical interview we feature South African model, blogger, and entrepreneur Tracy McGregor. McGregor has graced the front pages of local and international magazines such as FHM, Playboy, and Cosmopolitan.

She was crowned the sexiest woman in the world by FHM IN 2008.

You’re able to do a shoot in any location in the world with a photographer of your choice. Which location do you choose and which photographer?

TM: It would be somewhere tropical like the Maldives or Fiji. Both are 100% on my bucket list so I’ll get there some day soon for sure photo shoot or not! There are so many photographers I’d love to work with, but if I had to choose one for a tropical island shoot it would probably have to be Yu Tsai. I absolutely love his work and if you Google him and some of his images you’ll understand why. He knows how to work this angles right, I tell you!

In what film would you be the leading lady?

TM: I’ve always had the thought that being a Bond Girl could be quite the gig to get under ones belt haha!

Do you have a guilty pleasure?

TM: Of course! Pizza and reality TV shows are my top guilty pleasures for sure. Among others, to be honest.

A song that always gets you in a good mood?

TM: I have so many but one of my favourites would have to be Wild Ones by Flo Rida (feat Sia Furler).

What’s the most outrageous thing you’ve ever worn?

TM: My birthday suit when I did Playboy, LOL!

Best restaurant for a first date?

TM: Shimmy Beach Club (at the V&A Waterfront) is always a winner for me. I’m such a foodie and their menu never fails to excite me. Throw in some candles and a good bottle of red, and that’s perfection right there.

Who was your childhood crush?

TM: I think anyone from my era would say that Brad Pitt was their big crush - for dayssss!

What’s the last thing you Googled?

TM: Exactly how to spell “Yu Tsai” when I was answering your first question.

What’s your favourite account on Instagram?

TM: Once again, I have so many. I just adore @chiaraferragni, love @khloekardashian , @kyliejenner and @bornthree, of course. BornThree is a blog I started with my two sisters so that account is very close to my heart, as you can imagine.

If there was one part of your body you could change, what part would that be?

TM: If I had to pick something then probably my toes (haha). They’re not bad but I can’t think of anything else I’d want to change.

Saturday Star