MomentsToMeltInto: What happens on a Girls Trip stays on a Girls Trip … or does it?

Johannesburg - What happens when a group of well-known South African personalities decides to take to the open road on a girl's trip away? Well, for one, there is certainly expected to be plenty of chaos, excitement and laughter along the way as they plan their dream trip.

Over the next few weeks, South Africans and viewers from across the world will get a taste of the chaos that ensues when a bunch of well-known South African ladies come together to plan their ideal getaway together. An all-new docu-series, ‘Girls Trip” ,plans to shed light on what really goes on when a group of women gets together to plan a girl's trip and all the fun that comes along with it. The six-part docu-series looks into the various elements of planning, which includes budget discussions, disagreements on itineraries, and outfits, as well as an insight into what goes on during the trip.

The docu-series forms part of Aero’s new Moments to Melt Into – The Girls Trip campaign to honour ladies this Women's Month. The episodes will be released bi-weekly on the Brand’s YouTube channel and will feature some of South Africa’s favourite personalities, among them Zama Marubelela, Nelisiwe Mwase, Bridget Mahlangu, Mantsoe “Pout’ Tsatsi, Stephanie Ndlovu, Holly Rey and Qiniso van Damme.

This week, the Saturday Star looks at the profiles of the women who feature in the new docu series. Cast members Nelisiwe Mwase Nelisiwe Mwase. Supplied image. Born and raised in Mpumalanga, Kriel, Mwase grew up to be a soulful woman who is determined to rise above any hindrance imaginable. Mwase successfully held leadership positions at school since the age of 12, including being a member of the school student council. By the time she was 17, she was elected as the deputy chairperson of the RCL and further selected to be the student’s representative on the school governing body council.

Mwase is a co-owner of one of South Africa’s well-renowned, competitive,100% black-owned film production houses in the country, OM Films. She has written music video concepts for various artists in the industry, sighting one that has been winning awards in 2017. Ameni by Dj Miss Pru has secured a Metro Music Award, an SA Hip Hop Award as well as a Sama award. Her first directing debut project was a music video, “A-Reece ft. Flame – feelings”(2016), and her latest directing released project is “Yallunder – Ndinovalo” (2020). Mwase has written scripts and created online content for various commercial brands. She wrote and produced a comedy season for Aromat, for the second season of Aromat Comedy Club Season 2 , in 2019 and 2020. The Aromat Comedy Club has also enabled her to manage 10 comedians for the brand in 12 months. She has also written and created content for FNB, Huggies, Europa Art Shoes, Samsung, Redbull, Spitz shoes, Telkom as well as Convenient Deal 4 U.

Mwase is a comedy YouTube sensation, affectionately known as Mama Nells. Her work can be seen on the OM Films YouTube page that hosts more than 571 000 subscribers. One of her greatest achievements was to be selected as part of the leading black content creators in Africa, to represent South Africa in the YouTube Black Global Summit in Atlanta, Georgia, US (2019). Holly Rey Mwase At 27, Holly Rey can look back on a rich and diverse career as an entertainer, studded with firsts and achievements that have made her an iconic South African artist. In 2019, Holly was the first female artist in 20 years to win 'Song of the Year' at the SA Music Awards. She rose to Number 1 on South African Radio Charts with her smash hit "Deeper" and has since had multiple Top 10 songs across Radio monitor. She has featured on tracks with some of Mzansi's most respected producers, among them Major League, Prince Kaybee, DJ Sumbody and Professor. The singer has also dived into the world of television with her hit show 'Baking with the Rey's', where Holly and her kid sister get making, baking and creating in the kitchen. Holly is also a diabetes advocate and is passionate about health-care education.

Mantsoe Tsatsi Mantsoe Tsatsi. Supplied image. Soweto-born Mantsoe Tsatsi has graced us with her restful voice on Joburg’s number one youth radio station YFM for the past three years. The 26-year-old radio personality, MC, and voice-over artist shares her work life and lets us in on her beauty and hair tips. The raspy voice radio broadcaster, TV personality, MC and voice-over artist, Mantsoe Pout, will sit side by side with DJ Fresh as they drive Joburgers home every weekday afternoon on the leading commercial music radio station in Joburg, 947. Miss Pout, as she is affectionately known by her fans, started her radio career as a newsreader at the age of 18 at the campus radio station, UJ FM. While there, she took part in theatre work and acted in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Arabian nights and Vagina Monologues, among other plays.

In 2012, the energetic Soweto-born joined and successfully completed the Y-Academy programme and graduated top of her group. In 2016, Miss Pout Joined 947 and hosted the Night show on weekdays with Zweli and Coca-Cola Top 40 on Saturdays. She also hosts a talk TV Show every Saturdays on DSTV channel 195, #HashtagsAfrica.

Qiniso Van Damme

Qiniso Van Damme. Supplied image. Qiniso Van Damme (born May 25, 1993) is a South African model and television personality known for being the bachelorette on the first season of the M-Net dating game show, The Bachelorette South Africa. Before being cast as one of the bachelorettes courting bachelor Marc Buckner on the second season of M-Net dating game show, The Bachelor South Africa, in early 2024, she appeared in various big-brand advertising commercials. She was announced as the bachelorette in the first season of The Bachelorette South Africa, which premiered on M-Net in January 2024, later that year.

Stephanie Ndlovu Stephanie Ndlovu. Supplied image. Stephanie Ndlovu (née Sandows) (born October 29, 1990) is a South African television presenter and actress known for her appearances in the soap Scandal! and in the series MTV Shuga" and YouTube channel "The Ndlovu’s Uncut". Sandows was born in 1990 and she was educated at the University of Johannesburg. While doing her postgraduate studies, she moonlighted by creating subtitles for Scandal! She asked the production team to be an extra and, in time, she made frequent appearance.

She was one of the hosts of e. tv’s Craz-e kids' programmes[3] with co-host Thulisile Phongolo.[4] Sandows was a presenter of the children's religious show, Bonisanani.[2] Sandows has played Ingrid, the daughter of Wesley Thompson (Zane Meas), in the South African soap opera Scandal! since the end of 2015.

She was cast in the first series of the web series MTV Shuga, as Tsholo. She was called back years later to appear in a special for them in 2019. Bridget Mahlangu Bridget Mahlangu. Supplied image. Bridget Bri Bri Mahlangu has curved her career on social media platforms and grown to become a household name. Her story should prick a part of you to get out of your comfort zone and pursue your dream! She has an elder sister; Nelisiwe Mwase, who is also an actress and comedian. She pulls the role of Bri Bri, who is a typical South African slay queen. Bri Bri is obsessed with leading a high life and would do anything to maintain a posh life. Apart from acting, she is also a make-up artist. If you are her loyal fan, you must have noticed the bold and creative make-up crafts she posts on her social media platforms. The most unique thing about Bridget is that her skill is inbuilt and her creativity speaks through the skits. If you have not checked out her work, you ought to head on to YouTube and check her out. However, before you do that, you prepare for a good laugh.