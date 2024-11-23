Momo’s Magical Adventure returns to Sandton City with an exciting new storyline

The award-winning production, Momo’s Magical Adventure, is making a much-anticipated return to Sandton City this December, enchanting families with a brand-new storyline. Running from December 5 to January 5, the show production is being staged in collaboration with Standard Bank Private, whose sponsorships promote arts and culture within the communities it serves.

With a resounding premiere last year and recognition from an ICSC Global Maxi Award and a Naledi Theatre Award, this beloved family production is ready to captivate audiences once more. This time, Momo the lone adventurer, along with her beloved sidekick Mack the Meerkat, embarks on a heartwarming journey that takes them from stargazing under the glistening highveld night sky to the depths of the luminous sea and ultimately flying into space for a surreal cosmic odyssey. The latest adventure introduces exciting new characters, including the mysteriously magical deep-sea creatures, Bertie-Stargazer—a celestial unicorn—and Polly, the Northern Star, who has fallen from the twinkling night sky.

As Momo and Mack traverse some marvellous new spaces, they forge friendships that promise to be as wonderful as the experiences they encounter. Bringing this enchanting tale to life is a visionary team led by producer Lyall Ramsden and featuring acclaimed talents such as director and theatermaker Kirsten Harris, choreographer Owen Lonzar, musical composer James Bassingthwaighte, and costume and puppet designer Trudie Ströh. Award-winning performer Tebogo Molepo will reprise her role as Momo, supported by a dynamic new cast that promises to elevate the experience even further. Speaking about the production Bridgette Kruger, Head of Private Banking at Standard Bank, said, “Supporting the arts and other cultural activities that invigorate our economy is at the heart of our mission at Standard Bank Private.”