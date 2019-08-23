FILE PHOTO: Giraffes are seen in Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya, August 3, 2019 REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic/File Photo

The move to regulate the trade in Africa's giraffes for the first time would not single-handedly save giraffe in the wild, said a giraffe expert this week. On Thursday the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) agreed to protect the imperilled species by listing it on Appendix II, regulating international trade in giraffe hides, bones and meat.

Appendix II lists species not necessarily threatened with extinction, but for which trade might affect their survival.

"Giraffe being listed on Appendix II will be seen by some as a positive step forward for their conservation," remarked Dr Julian Fennessy, the co-chair of the International Union For Conservation of Nature's Species Survival Commission's giraffe and okapi specialist group.

"However, their listing in itself is not going to save giraffe in the wild. We need increased financial and political support, along with boots and resources on the ground, especially in East and Central Africa, to stop their decline."

The decline of giraffe had occurred across much of East and Central Africa in the past 30 years where no legal trade occurs, he said.

"While Southern and West Africa populations continue to increase, the combination of poaching, predominantly for domestic use, habitat loss, human population growth and civil unrest in East and Central Africa is resulting in some populations 'silent extinction'.

"Additionally, we need to understand the impacts of international trade to assess the real threats to giraffe. However, there is hope across the continent - Chad, Namibia, Niger and Uganda - to name a few are seeing populations increase through targeted conservation management and practices.



"True conservation efforts on the ground through collaborative partnerships has and will continue to make a difference for giraffe before it is too late," he says.

Numbers of the world's tallest mammal have plunged by as much as 40% over the past 30 years in what has been described as a "silent extinction".

The Appendix II listing proposal was made by the Central African Republic, Chad, Kenya, Mali, Niger and Senegal, but opposed by countries in southern Africa including South Africa, Botswana and Tanzania.

An earlier vote on limiting the protection to apply only to sub-species outside of southern Africa failed to achieve the required number of votes to pass.

The listing is expected to be endorsed at the plenary session of CITES' ongoing world wildlife conference being in Geneva next week.

With only around 97 000 remaining in the wild, there are fewer giraffes than elephants in the wild today, say experts.

It's vital that the species was listed by CITES because up to now it had been impossible to say for certain how much of the giraffe’s huge population decline was due to trade, Matt Collis, the director of international policy at the International Fund for Animal Welfare, said in a statement.

The US was the only country that collects data on trade in giraffes, he pointed out.

Between 2006 and 2015, 39 516 giraffe specimens, including dead and live animals, as well as their parts or derivatives, were imported by the US.

"This is the equivalent of at least 3,751 individual giraffes. This includes 21 402 bone carvings, 3 008 skin pieces and 3 744 hunting trophies."

Online research summarised in the listing proposal, he said, revealed a total of 321 giraffe products for sale by sellers based in seven EU countries (Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom), "indicating the existence of a substantial market there as well".

"While the Appendix II listing will not stop all trade in giraffe parts, it will ensure this is not contributing to further population declines and provide global scale data that could not otherwise be obtained," Collis stated.



The Saturday Star