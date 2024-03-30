More Soweto schools added to tree planting campaign to cut down carbon emissions by 369 tonnes

More Soweto schools have been added as beneficiaries of an ongoing tree-planting campaign to help contribute to clean air in South Africa. Launched to mark the International Day of Forest on March 21 and the ongoing Human Rights Month programs around the country, the focus for this campaign has been given to needy communities and schools in and around Gauteng.

Early this month, learners from Thobeka Primary School in Meadowlands were the first to get their hands dirty when they took part in the planting of 30 fruit trees and 20 indigenous plants as part of the campaign. Now more than 10 schools in Soweto are set to get their hands dirty alongside P&G staff members and officials from Food and Trees for Africa with a campaign that extends to Freedom month as when the schools reopen for the second term. Some of the 13 identified schools include Tumang Primary, Lamula Jubilee and Matseliso Secondary schools in Meadowlands, Fleurhof Primary, Senyamo Primary in Dobsonville, Vezokuhle Primary in Orlando West, Braamfischerville Centre of Excellence Pre-school, Sizwile School for Deaf Children in Dobsonville, and Isiseko Primary in Jabavu.

A total of 1 000 trees will be planted across 20 schools and selected communities in Gauteng throughout March and April. This is an equivalent of a forest, to be planted as part of the initiative. These trees, including indigenous species providing shade and fresh fruit, will offset an estimated 369 tonnes of carbon dioxide in their lifetime while enhancing biodiversity and benefiting local communities. Reflecting on the significance of the initiative, Senior VP for P&G SA, Alicia Eggington said the campaign aligns well with P&G’s values.

"In alignment with the United Nations' theme of 'Forest and Innovation,' we at P&G will be rolling up our sleeves and playing an active role in fighting Carbon emissions. This is part of our ongoing Forest for Good initiative, which aligns with our global Ambition 2030 goals, aimed at improving lives now and for generations to come." Robyn Hills, Head of Programs at FTFA, adds, "Corporate social investment in environmental conservation isn't just good policy; it's essential for educating and empowering our youth. By embedding environmental stewardship into the curriculum, protecting indigenous knowledge, and establishing food gardens and tree plantations, we're seeding the future of South Africa with hope and resilience,“ Hills said. Thobeka Primary deputy principal Manqoba Kubheka said the joy the initiative brought to the school was beyond the here and now as the experience of planting trees would forever be entrenched in some of the learners.