By Dr Norman Cahi
Phuket is a superb setting for memorable holidays. From here we took speedboat trips to other islands including Phang Nga, Phi Phi and the Similian islands.
The entire region is packed with tourists wishing to experience the beautiful beaches and mountains, jungles and nightlife and I left with treasured memories indeed.
Sheer sided limestone outcrops rising out of the emerald coloured sea are truly spectacular, made famous by the James Bond movie The Man with the Golden Gun.
Traditional wooden long tail boats still ply the waters off the coast often decorated with Thai garlands.
Giant geckos on the beach are used to solicit money from tourists taking pictures. Yes of course I was caught.
Restaurants with views of endless ocean are dreamy and delicious.
Idyllic coconut palms paint a picture of postcard perfection.
Yet another jaw dropping vista of Phuket's beaches.
Soi Romanee is the prettiest street in Phuket Old Town.
The magnificent interior of the Wat Chalong Temple where it is said the ashes of Buddha are still kept.