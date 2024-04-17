Phuket is a superb setting for memorable holidays. From here we took speedboat trips to other islands including Phang Nga, Phi Phi and the Similian islands.

The entire region is packed with tourists wishing to experience the beautiful beaches and mountains, jungles and nightlife and I left with treasured memories indeed.

Sheer sided limestone outcrops rising out of the emerald coloured sea are truly spectacular, made famous by the James Bond movie The Man with the Golden Gun. Picture: Supplied.

Traditional wooden long tail boats still ply the waters off the coast often decorated with Thai garlands.