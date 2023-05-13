Mother’s Day: Just Teddy’s luxurious blooms for mom

Johannesburg - If you are still scratching your head about a Mother’s Day gift or where to take mom amd the wife, here’s an idea that will bring a smile to any mother’s face. After all, what women can refuse flowers and pastries?

Since opening its gold-gilded doors in December 2022, the fine boutique pâtisserie and boulangerie Just Teddy has become a highly coveted breakfast, lunch and high tea spot among visitors to Nelson Mandela Square. Now the sought-after destination has added a new layer of artistry to its bespoke experience – a boutique floral arrangement range, offering luxurious petalled creations, starting from this Mother’s Day weekend. Some of the luxury blooms that awaits mom at Just Teddy’s on Nelson Mandela Square. Pictures Supplied. Just Teddy has quickly become known as the emerald of Nelson Mandela Square and offers the well-heeled a fine dining experience unlike any other, curated by Great South African Bake Off contestant Teddy Zaki himself. In addition to its sit-down menu, Just Teddy boasts a champagne bar, a semifreddo station, a waffles and pancakes kiosk and a signature high tea, offered on selected weekdays.

Renowned for having redefined heritage haute cuisine, Just Teddy’s signature savoir-faire will now be enhanced by the floral creations on offer. Adding to its ambience that effortlessly combines a fashion-inspired blend of Parisian delights fused with Middle Eastern flair, the boutique florist collection will offer purveyors of world-class confectionery signature take-home accompaniments to complete the experience. This meticulously curated selection of unique and elegant floristry has been crafted with the utmost care and attention to detail. Just Teddy’s arrangements are designed to be both visually stunning and fragrant, with a wide range of colours and textures to choose from. Some of the luxury blooms that awaits mom at Just Teddy’s on Nelson Mandela Square. Pictures Supplied. Chic and modern, the blooms are sourced from the finest growers while supporting another family business. Amplifying the creative vision of Just Teddy, and freshly delivered every Tuesday and Thursday, the arrangements are completed with satin ribbons, craft packaging and luxury cards, adding a touch of beauty and elegance sure to be remembered.