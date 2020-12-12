Move over McDreamy... there's a new Dr. in town

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Move over McDreamy, there’s a new doctor in town. He goes by the name of Dr Bashir “Bash” Hamed, and he is taking over TV screens globally. Hamed is the headline actor in new TV medical drama “Transplant” which is causing waves around the world. The show, which successfully debuted in Canada, and the US earlier this year, is now proving to be a huge hit among South Africans. The medical series follows Dr Bashir “Bash” Hamed (played by Hamza Haq), a charismatic Syrian refugee doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine, who flees Syria with his younger sister to forge a new life in Canada.

Group_galleryshoot-260.jpg

But if Bash ever wants to be a doctor again, he must redo his medical training from the ground up, and obtaining a coveted residency position is nearly impossible.

Bash must work hard to overcome the numerous obstacles that he faces with the demands of a new country and new job.

The series – a modern immigrant story wrapped in a medical procedural – was a hit with critics and viewers alike.

Ashley Lee of The Los Angeles Times was full of praise for the new medical drama.

“Since even the most diversely cast medical dramas are built around white protagonists, Transplant is unconventional: It puts an immigrant, and his largely underrepresented perspective as a person of colour, front and centre,” says Lee.

John Anderson of The Wall Street Journal called it “the best medical show currently airing on American television and potentially one of the best dramas ever aired by NBC in its history.”

Ayisha Issa plays the role of Dr June Curtis in the hit medical drama

A large part of the credit goes to Hamza Haq who portrays Bash.

Raised in Ottawa, Haq is the youngest of four siblings born in Saudi Arabia to Pakistani parents and who has called Canada his home for almost 20 years.

Haq spoke to the LA times about his role in the show.

“This character, a Muslim refugee, these stories have never been told. It’s topical and was way better than what I was auditioning for at the time which was a lot of bad dudes.”

“My biggest concern was trying to do justice to the trauma that everybody who comes from that part of the world is experiencing, as well as anybody who has been forced to flee their country and find their own footing.

“But he needed some help when it came time for him to speak Arabic in some on-screen scenes. I had a couple of dialect coaches to help get the accent right. Every single sentence that is said in Arabic on the show was meticulously rehearsed and practiced over and over because it’s been so long since I’ve had to do it, let alone in a Syrian accent which was completely new to me.

“As far as character is concerned, I was given several documentaries and novels to get into the mindset and really understand better the conflict that happened and is still currently happening in Syria. We had a wide range of consultants who lived this exact experience, who were able to be very generous with their time and their recollections.”

Kay – the brains behind Transplant as creator, writer, show runner and executive producer – watched a number of previous medical shows for inspiration.

“For me, ER is the wheelhouse, and I had been super into it when it was on. When I was working on this show, I went back, and I re-watched the first three or four seasons, and I honestly can’t believe how well it holds up, how completely and totally timeless it is in the way that it’s very grounded and economical in its storytelling,” Kay told media in the US.

“The show was extremely emotional and extremely powerful but not manipulative.”

He explained why he thinks Transplant has been so successful and has been greenlighted for a second season:

“We’re doing something audiences have a handle on but we’re doing it from a new perspective. I think we have a story that’s very specific to one guy’s experience but it’s universal in that way. It’s a story about starting over; it’s a story about getting a second shot at life and I think that there’s something about that that audiences also embrace, and are drawn to.

“I also do think that in the context of the pandemic, and everything else that’s going on in the world today, existing as a big, hopeful show is also very timely.”

Transplant airs on Mondays at 8pm CAT on Universal TV (DStv channel 117)

The Saturday Star