Mozambique conflict will impact SA supply chain

The Southern Africa Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF) warned that the conflict in Mozambique would have a negative impact on the South African freight and logistical industry and the entire economic value chain. The ongoing conflict has resulted in multiple closures of the Lebombo border between SA and Mozambique.

This week, post-election protests and violence in Mozambique forced the South African Border Management Authority (BMA) to temporarily close the Lebombo port of entry more than once. On Tuesday, BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato announced that because of security concerns and in the interest of public safety, the Lebombo port of entry had been temporarily closed until further notice. By Wednesday, BMA announced that it had partially opened the border after an assurance from the Mozambican government that it was safe to do so.

But, in what could be a back and forth process, IOL reported that on Thursday morning, the usually busy Lebombo port of entry bordering South Africa and Mozambique was once again temporarily closed after the South African authorities were forced to do so amid continued protests. The temporary closures came after reports that vehicles were being torched on the Mozambican side of the port. On Wednesday there were reports that police in Mpumalanga fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at a group of unruly Mozambican nationals trying to cross the Lebombo border post. Members of the Mozambique military patrol the streets of the capital Maputo yesterday, a day after protests against the election outcome. Reuters Siphiwe Sibeko “After very extensive engagements with our Mozambican counterparts, they had actually given us assurance that they had deployed the military on their side, to be able to make sure that the situation is stabilised,” Masiapato said on Wednesday.

“On that basis, they did confirm to us that we can reopen the port, partially. What is happening now is that the port is reopened primarily to allow the Mozambicans that had been on the South African side to go back home. On that basis we are processing them as we speak and they are actually going back home.” According to human rights group Amnesty International, at least 20 people had died and hundreds more injured and arrested since the beginning of the protests began soon after the elections. Local groups put the death toll at more than 50. At the centre of weeks of violence is the mass rejection of the recent election results which re-instated the Frelimo candidate Daniel Chapo as the outright winner of the elections, keeping the ruling party in power for more than a half-century amid allegations of rigging.

One of Thursday’s protests in and around Mozambican capital Maputo against the outcome of last month’s elections. Picture: Reuters Siphiwe Sibeko Since then, the opposition political party and people who reject the election outcome have engaged in the biggest protests across the capital Maputo since last Thursday. Yesterday (Friday), SAAFF CEO Dr Juanita Maree, said South Africa’s business sector had voiced its concern over the Southern Africa Development Community’s (SADC) slow response, calling on member states to move immediately into a leadership position as mediator, to restore law and order and stabilise trade operations, which are critical to the regional economy. “To varying degrees, the loss of important infrastructure servicing trade and transport on the corridor will be felt for many months and even years, and places government coffers under enormous pressure for rebuilding and repairs to infrastructure, and replacement of essential equipment.

“Additionally, many essential jobs are now at risk, while the ripple effects for informal, small and medium businesses will be felt for some time. Business will limp forward into an uncertain future after this troubled, disruptive period,” Maree said. Unisa professor, advocate Sipho Mantula, described the situation as volatile and contentious because the violence was inspired by political instability after the elections. “When you look at the elections and the reports coming from there, observer missions had raised issues with the EU but our observer missions from SADC were very mum and silent after the EU raised electoral irregularities. As it has been said before, in any conflict, you need a national dialogue and for people to consider dropping arms. There is also the need for mediation efforts from the SADC team and the meeting in Zimbabwe should address the matter,” Mantula said.