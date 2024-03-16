MPC promises to end crime, corruption and state capture

The Multi-Party Charter (MPC), a coalition of various political parties, has promised to solve the country’s crime levels, tackle corruption and the drugs scourge, should it be voted in as government in the upcoming elections. With the country facing some of the worst contact crime levels as shown in the provincial crime stats for the fourth quarter, the MPC unveiled its plan to resolve SA’s crime problem which in Gauteng has resulted in an increase in kidnappings, and a 3% uptick in murders.

On Wednesday, members of the various political parties under the MPC addressed the media on their bold plans for the country in Cape Town. The parties represented in the charter include the DA, IFP, FF Plus, ActionSA, ACDP, ISANCO, UIM, SNP, UCDP, Ekhethu and UNP, which all say that voting out the ANC was the only solution to South Africa’s problems. The bold plans of the MPC include professionalising the police service, improving the criminal justice system, addressing the country’s drug problem, and tackling corruption and State capture

The MPC said there was an urgent need for the electorate to remove a failed government and hand the reins to a leadership with the skills, political will and integrity to achieve law and order that combats crime, corruption and drugs. Speaking during the briefing, ActionSA leader, Herman Mashaba blamed the country’s worsening crime rate to government failures. “Our high crime rate is a symptom of the Government’s failure to detect, prevent, arrest, and prosecute criminals. This failure has created a crisis in which lives are destroyed and lost. This needs to change,” said Mashaba.

Mashaba said there was an urgent need to vote out the “failed government” led by the ANC and replace it with the MPC government which, he said, could put an end to criminal activity and prevent future crime by addressing its root causes. “Today the eleven parties in the Multi-Party Charter unveiled a Charter Government’s plan to address one of South Africa most devastating crises, by focusing on four priorities: professionalising the police service, improving the criminal justice system, addressing our nation’s drug problem, and tackling corruption and State capture,” Mashaba said. He added: “We have great respect for our law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line, often working under terrible conditions. The source of the problem is the ANC, which controls the SAPS and does not provide our policemen and women with the training and resources they need.”