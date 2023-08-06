Mpumi “Mrs Mops” Mophatlane on Joburg moms and the love for The Mummy Club

Johannesburg - Joburg mothers are trend setters in their own right, in comparison to their South African counterparts, and they are determined to forge their own way. This was according to one of the stars of Showmax’s, The Mummy Club, Mpumi “Mrs Mops” Mophatlane, who told The Saturday Star this week that she is thrilled at the reaction to the record-breaking local reality tv show.

“What sets Joburg moms apart is that they are fabulous and they have no fear of taking a bull by its horns.” “The reaction to the Mommy Club has been overwhelmingly positive and people really love it, which is good,” she said. The Mummy Club is currently streaming on Showmax. Supplied image. Mophatlane, who has three children, stars in the hit show alongside fellow glamorous Joburg influencers, Tshego Manche, Nunurai Mudarikwa, Ratile Mabitsela and Happy “Her Majesty” Simelane.

Between the five ladies, they have 15 children and 13 nannies amongst them. And The Mummy Club gives viewers a glimpse into how they navigate the challenges of parenting and the cut-throat world of “it moms”, meeting their children’s needs while also keeping their social life, work and social currency at an all-time high - and their marriages strong. Mophatlane, who is no stranger to the reality tv scene after appearing on season two of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg, explained that she joined the cast of The Mummy Club because she was looking for something completely different. “I decided to be part of the show because it was a very different concept, and I wanted to try something new and seeing myself on screen and knowing that the nation is watching makes me feel good.”

Mophatlane added that she is excited for the nation to see her in her element, thriving in business and that her experience on the show has been “extremely positive.” “What’s surprised me most about the show so far is that a lot of other moms can relate with us.” The Mummy Club, produced by POP24, the company behind another recent Showmax #1 reality series, This Body Works For Me, is yet another hit reality show. It topped the Twitter charts at the end of June 2023, and has set a new record for the most first-week views of any reality series on Showmax, ahead of even the Abuja, Durban, Lagos and Nairobi editions of, The Real Housewives franchise.