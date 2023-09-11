Mrs South Africa finalist and Forbes 30 Under 30 list maker announced as judges for the 2023 South African Social Media Awards

Johannesburg - Mrs South Africa finalist Terisa Hsu Lee and Forbes 30 Under 30 list maker Zareef Minty have been announced as judges for the South African Social Media Awards. The two were announced as judges at the nomination lunch, which took place at Sandton Hotel last week.

The South African Social Media Awards recognizes and celebrates influencer personalities, brands, and agencies. It stands as the pinnacle of recognition in the world of social media. While numerous awards exist for achievements in social media and marketing, none are as focused and dedicated to honouring the exceptional contributions of social media Influencers as the highly sought-after South African Social Media Awards. The Social Media Awards has 29 categories recognising the best campaigns, individuals and brands using digital tools. Some of the categories include Social Media Personality Of The Year, Most Popular Content Across Social Media Platforms, Most Popular Video Series on Social Media, and so much more.

Some of the nominees include the likes of Drip Billboards, BI Phakathi Foundation, William Last, Chicken Licken, Nandos, Thickleeyonce, Podcast & Chill, and many more. Mrs South Africa finalist Terisa Hsu Lee said she was honoured to be judging the awards. “The quality of nominees speaks for itself. These nominees are inspirational and impact millions of people on a daily basis. I am extremely proud of every single nominee that was announced. South Africa, keep voting for your favourite,” said Hsu Lee.

South Africa was home to 25.80 million social media users in January 2023, equating to 42.9% of the total population. A total of 112.7 million cellular mobile connections were active in South Africa in early 2023, with this figure equivalent to 187.4% of the total population. SASMA judge and Afribiz Media CEO Zareef Minty emphasised the importance of giving more creatives the recognition and platform to inspire and grow.

“The influencer and social media industry in Africa is a billion dollar industry. I want to see more of our creatives and content creators earning sustainable income moving forward,’’ said Minty. “We have extremely talented youth, but we need to teach them the commercial side to social media so they can impact their communities and create employment through their talents.” The South African Social Media Awards will take place at the Sandton Convention Centre on the 29th of October 2023, doors open at 5pm, and the theme for the awards is a very unique Halloween theme.