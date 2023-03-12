MSC Cruises invites you to experience the future of cruising the seas

Johannesburg - In 2023, we announced our ambitious plan towards net-zero operations by 2050 and the advances that we have made on this journey. At MSC Cruises, this, we imagine is great news, not just for those who love to cruise with us but also for those who are passionate about the impact of cruising on the seas and all the wonderful creatures that call it home. Aptly coined, “Discover the future of cruising” the campaign showcases our long-standing commitment to sustainability.

Filmed onboard MSC World Europa, a vessel that is the perfect manifestation of sustainability and our most environmentally advanced ship yet and the ultimate in luxury cruising, the long-term campaign will see us deliver MSC Euribia in June of this year and MSC World America in 2025, to further advance our sustainability ambitions. As a global company, that places sustainability right at the heart of everything that we do, we are excited about what the future of cruising looks like. As the local South African cruise season draws to a close, we are delighted and look forward to welcoming eco- ship, MSC Splendida, visiting Mzansi shores for the first time in November 2023, for the 2023/ 2024 cruise season.

Bigger and better in class and luxury, she will operate from Durban and Cape Town and is guaranteed to take cruising to the next level in South Africa. A beautiful destination in her own right, MSC Splendida will take holidaymakers on a journey of discovery to picturesque Mozambique and the white sandy beaches of Namibia. MSC Splendida boasts a capacity of 4 363, seven restaurants with exclusive dishes created by award winning German Chef Herald Wohlfahrt, a variety of uniquely themed bars, spacious cabins and suites, fitness and relaxation facilities and endless world-class entertainment. MSC Splendida has something special to offer for everyone. MSC Yacht Club guests can book private, out-of-hours shopping and exclusive viewings onboard and have the unique opportunity to design their own excursion packages, to better suit their preferences.