Multi-award-winning gospel sensation Tasha Cobbs Leonard to ignite the spirit of worship in SA this September

Johannesburg - Multi-award-winning gospel sensation Tasha Cobbs Leonard is heading to South Africa. The gospel artist is bringing her awe-inspiring talent to fans this month for a soul-stirring musical experience that promises to be nothing short of spectacular.

Leonard has undoubtedly made her mark on the gospel music scene with larger-than-life performances and powerhouse vocals that inspire us to honour and celebrate the divine in all its glory. Her latest album, aptly titled “Hymns”, takes her artistry to new heights. In this musical masterpiece, she re-imagines classic hymns of love and grace with sweeping, ambitious arrangements that seamlessly weave together elements of worship, gospel, country, pop, and R&B. These songs are hymns for the future, says Leonard.

“They are designed to transcend time, reaching people I may never meet, and spreading the gospel for generations to come.” A Georgia native and the daughter of a pastor, Leonard burst onto the scene with her breakthrough 2013 album “Grace”, which earned her a Grammy, three Doves, and three Stellar Awards. Her chart-topping and platinum-selling single “Break Every Chain” served as a testament to her undeniable talent and passion for her craft. In the years following her debut, Leonard continued to soar, amassing more than two billion streams across platforms and achieving three more number-one singles and five number-one albums.

Leonard’s impact isn’t confined to the music realm alone. She’s a multifaceted individual who is also an author, actress, entrepreneur, and worship leader at The Purpose Place Church in South Carolina. Multi-award-winning Gospel sensation Tasha Cobbs Leonard is heading to South Africa. Supplied image. Together with her husband and producer, Kenneth Leonard jr, she empowers and uplifts through her various endeavours. As the much-anticipated Magic Music Sessions event approaches, fans can anticipate a spirit-filled gospel revival.

The event, presented by TRT Media in partnership with Brand South Africa, One Gospel and Afribiz Media, will take place at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on September 23. This promises to be a remarkable evening, featuring not only the sensational Leonard, but also other prominent gospel artists who share her commitment to spreading positivity and empowerment. Among the supporting acts are South Africa’s leading gospel artist Thinah Zungu, the award-winning Dumi Mkokstad, the talented Xolly Mncwango who brings a contemporary touch to gospel music, and the versatile Thandeka Dube, known for her musical prowess and motivational speaking.