The Museum of Illusions, a global private museum chain with over 50 museums worldwide, is set to come to South Africa. The museum already operates across the globe, from Shanghai, Cairo, Kuala Lumpur, and Dallas to Dubai, Chicago, New York, Paris, Istanbul and Milan.

With more than 12 million visitors to the museums so far, the idea was first introduced in 2015 in Zagreb, Croatia, and quickly gained international traction. According to announcements made this year, Johannesburg will soon get its very own Museum of Illusions, adding the City of Gold to its list of notable places. The Museum of Illusions fuses fun and entertainment with education and learning. Picture: Supplied A joyful, engaging, and instructive immersion that questions preconceptions and stimulates creativity is what visitors can expect from the unique and fascinating Museum of Illusions.

No two exhibits are ever exactly what they seem, thanks to an unparalleled range of amazing displays that create a lively experience through optical illusions, visual trickery, and hands-on interactive displays. People have been attracted by optical illusions for millennia, all around the world. It is astonishing to consider that your eyes may deceive you into perceiving an illusion. The Museum of Illusions comes to South Africa. Picture: Supplied As a champion of the “edutainment concept”, the Museum of Illusions fuses fun and entertainment with education and learning. Whether you’re up for a one-of-a-kind adventure, an enthralling family excursion, or simply looking to broaden your knowledge and perspective or capture some Instagrammable fun, this museum has something to delight visitors of all ages.