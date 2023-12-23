Music theatre entertainer Jonathan Roxmouth brings a Christmas special spectacular to the Teatro Monte Casino

What better way to end 2023 than a lively musical experience that will set the tone for Christmas with loved ones? With the Christmas festivities in full swing worldwide, Jonathan Roxmouth has elevated the excitement for music lovers with a “Swingle Bells” Christmas concert spectacular showcased at the Teatro Stage.

The local musical theatre and international concert entertainer will keep audiences entertained with sights and sounds of genuine family entertainment ranging from instantly recognisable traditional Christmas carols like Deck the Halls and We Wish You a Merry Christmas, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. This features brand-new renditions of beloved songs like Santa Claus is Coming to Town and Frosty the Snowman. Amid the festive cheer, there are numerous surprises, well-known favourites and sentimental hits. With their incredible singing skills, special guests Timothy Moloi and Monique Steyn will join Roxmouth and the Johannesburg Big Band on stage to give their own unique flavour of local brilliance.

Detailing events about the Christmas album Swingle Bells, it is explained that Roxmouth and The Johannesburg Big Band headed into Howard Audio studios to record the album. Both parties are elated to now be able to bring those recordings to life in spectacular fashion on the Teatro stage. "Recording Swingle Bells during the pandemic was a much-needed light during a very dark period.

“To see these world-class musicians come together again after so long gave the album a special feel as every session was a reunion." said Roxmouth He further shared how amazing Christmas is for him, emphasising that this is the best gift he could possibly ask for. “To now take that and perform the music live at the Teatro is just too much to even describe ‒ and I'm a blabbermouth! Christmas is my favourite time of the year and being home for it is one thing, but to be home for this concert series is the best gift I could have wished for."

Howard Events, a subsidiary of the multi-award-winning Howard Audio, founded and run by industry power couple Adam and Belinda Howard, makes its debut with Swingle Bells. "Since forming the Johannesburg Big Band back in 2011, we have been part of numerous premium corporate and public events. In that time, Howard Audio has recorded all of Jonathan's 11 studio albums, and in 2020 we recorded our first joint collaboration with the Johannesburg Big Band, Swingle Bells, which went on to be nominated for a Sama Award." said Adam Howard One of the interesting acts that will grace the stage is the sensational children’s vocal ensemble from Stageworx School of Performing Arts which will make this a heart-warming and ideal theatre experience for both the young and young-at-heart.