Muti scam suspects busted by prying eyes at Gauteng casino

Johannesburg - An alleged scammer emptied a pensioner’s bank account and transferred the money to a casino VIP card but he was busted by the prying eyes of a set of cameras. In the early hours of Monday police conducted a raid on a luxury estate in Pretoria and arrested a 36-year-old man who is believed to be the alleged kingpin of a muti scam ring that conned two pensioners in Gauteng out of R800 000 in life savings.

The scam involved bogus cops and transactions where cash was converted into gambling chips. And this week the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) warned that muti scams had increased significantly this year. The first incident happened on January 31, when an elderly pensioner was smeared with a black substance while walking to a bank in Boksburg North.

Shortly after the incident the man was approached by men claiming to be policemen who told him that muti had been placed on him and that if they didn’t act quickly all his money would disappear. They also claimed to have caught the suspect. “So they took him from Boksburg to Vosloorus so he could collect his ID book, then they took him to a bank in Bracken City shopping centre where they got him to increase his withdrawal limit from R2 000 to half a million a day,” said an investigator involved in the case, who wanted to remain anonymous. The “policemen” then told him that they had to take him urgently to Pretoria so that the muti could be analysed.

On route one of the gang, the same suspect who was caught during the early Monday morning raid, was allegedly dropped off in Johannesburg, with the pensioner’s card and PIN. The suspect then went to the casino where he allegedly bought R430 000 gambling chips on the pensioner’s card. He allegedly gambled for a while, then left. It is a method often used by criminals to launder money. But CCTV cameras, complete with audio, caught him buying the chips.

The suspect would later try to explain that a businessman owed him money and was unable to make an online funds transfer, so instead the businessmen had given him his bank card so he could buy the casino chips. But investigators said when asked for details of the businessman, he could only provide a first name and didn’t have his cellphone number with him. Nearly a month later the suspect was allegedly involved in another similar con. This time the mark was a woman pensioner in Sophiatown. ​According to the police docket, which the Saturday Star has seen, after the muti smear two bogus policemen, who continually spoke on the phone using police jargon, approached the women and sold her a similar line to the earlier victim.

As with the old man, she was taken to a bank where she withdrew her savings. They then told her that the serial numbers on the bills had to be scanned and recorded for the docket. On returning from the bank she was seated in the back seat and asked to place the money she had withdrawn into an envelope. The alleged conmen then told her not to open the envelope until she had drunk half a litre of milk that would cleanse her of the muti. But when the victim did open the envelope she discovered that it was filled with pieces of bread and newspaper.

At some stage the envelopes had been switched. As in the first incident, the suspect was allegedly dropped off in Johannesburg where he made his way to the casino, while the rest of the gang headed to Pretoria to have the muti ‘analysed’. At the casino the suspect transferred R400 000 to his casino VIP card. Again he was caught on camera. The muti scam has been around for a while now and the modus operandi involves a gang smearing their target with a substance that is often made from boot polish. But according to the investigator the number of muti scams has risen dramatically over the past couple of months. Some of the scamsters recently caught are old-timers in the game who have been on the muti con for decades.

Earlier this week, Sabric released its annual crime statistics for 2021. It found that in 2020 and 2021, digital banking fraud incidents had decreased by 18% overall. Associated robberies, which muti scams fall under, fell by 8% although branch-before-deposit incidents had increased by 56%. Both the pensioner muti scam incidents had happened before they reached the bank. Sabric warns that if you happen to be the target of a muti scam, walk away.