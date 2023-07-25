Mystery thriller ‘Harry Wild’ lands on Universal TV in Africa this July

Jolted from a mugging, she reluctantly agrees to recover in the home of her son, Charlie, a senior police detective. Harry starts to interfere in her son’s particularly baffling murder case when she notices the murderer has followed a pattern from a well-known play.

Johannesburg- Harry Wild follows Harriet “Harry” Wild (Jane Seymour), a retiring university literature professor who is finding herself at one of life’s crossroads.

When she successfully catches the killer by putting herself at great risk in the process, she finds a new lust for life. Harry and her protégé, Fergus, quickly find new mysteries to solve. Harry’s expertise at her new passion brings her into direct conflict with Charlie, who needs nothing less than his mother causing trouble at work.

The series stars Jane Seymour (“Live and Let Die”, “Dr Quinn”, “East of Eden”) as Harry Wild, Rohan Nedd (“Safe”, “Doctor Who”, “Blue Story”) as Fergus Reid, Kevin Ryan (“Once Upon a Time”, “Copper”, “Crossbones”) as Charlie Wild, and Amy Huberman (“Finding Joy”, “The Clinic”, “Butterfly”) as Orla Wild.

“Harry Wild” is produced and distributed by Dynamic Television and was commissioned by AMC Networks’ Acorn TV. The series is created by David Logan and co-written by Jo Spain. Lead Jane Seymour is executive producer alongside Daniel March and Klaus Zimmermann for Dynamic Television and James Gibb, James Flynn and Morgan O'Sullivan for Metropolitan Films.