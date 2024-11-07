Mzansi Youth Choir to perform at Melrose Arch’s beloved Carols on the Piazza

As part of its annual Destination Christmas celebration, Joburg’s premier lifestyle precinct, Melrose Arch will host its popular Carols on the Piazza on Saturday, November 23 at 6:30pm. This year’s event promises to be an unforgettable experience as it will feature none other than the Mzansi Youth Choir, fresh from their global acclaim on America’s Got Talent and known for sold-out shows across the world. And, the funds raised will help bring a touch of sparkle to those who face challenges with vision, the most precious gift of all.

Set to take place in the heart of Melrose Arch’s vibrant piazza, Carols on the Piazza will offer audiences the chance to sing along to cherished Christmas classics with the beloved choir, whose powerful voices captivate audiences. Surrounded by the stunning glow of Melrose Arch’s renowned festive lights – the biggest and brightest display in Johannesburg – attendees can expect a truly enchanting evening as the choir’s harmonies blend with the twinkling night sky. Embracing the spirit of the season, all who attend this glorious evening will be helping to give the gift of sight. This year, Melrose Arch’s Carols on the Piazza aims to give back to the community by raising funds for the visually impaired and proceeds will be shared between two beneficiaries. The first is the South African Guide Dogs Association, that breeds, trains, and places both guide and service dogs, empowering individuals with visual, physical, and developmental disabilities to lead more independent lives. Then, guide dog owner Cornelle Leach, who suffers from Stargardt's Dystrophy and requires a second surgery to restore her vision, will also benefit.

Leach works at a company in the precinct and has inspired South Africans with her perseverance and bravery, in aiming to restore her sight, by pursuing electro stimulation therapy, that incorporates new advances in biotechnology. “Carols on the Piazza is an event we look forward to hosting every year at Melrose Arch—not only because it’s a wonderful gathering filled with beloved songs, joy and unity, but also because it enables us to help uplift those in need. Investing in our community and being a friend to those in need is at the heart of what we stand for. “Providing a platform for South Africans to come together for the greater good, by embracing the festive spirit of generosity, is the driving force behind this special evening,” said Khanyi Moyo, Marketing Manager at Melrose Arch.