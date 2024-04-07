Nasi iSpani Initiative a ‘disgrace’ to South Africans ‒ SARA

The time for South African professionals to rise up and take charge of the government to bring about much-needed change and growth has finally come. These were comments expressed by the South African Rainbow Alliance (SARA) president Colleen Makhubela at The Star’s Political Dialogue held at the Joburg Theatre on Friday.

Makhubela, who will be contesting the upcoming general elections come May 29, said she believed it was time for professionals to come to the fore as South Africa no longer had real leaders within the government. “We have put the worst of us in the most strategic positions when it comes to the question of accountability. We had leaders at some point that were sacrificial leaders that birthed our democracy. Those ones, you did not have to talk to them about accountability. They were willing to die for a purpose, for a nation, for a bigger picture, but that generation has phased out. “Now we have people who call themselves leaders but in reality are just sell-outs that would do anything and everything to line up for power, for positions. People have been recruited based on who they are, not on merit. The ANC used to be specific in picking leaders, but it has now become a mass organisation that employs criminals through branches,” Makhubela said.

The president of SARA also labelled the Nasi iSpani Mass Recruitment Programme, launched in the province in June 2023 by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, a ‘“disgrace” to young people. Makhubela explained that considering how Gauteng accounted for 15% of the population, having the ANC government boasting about creating 90 000 jobs which were not even meaningful employment opportunities was not something they should be proud of. “Nasi iSpani is a disgrace. It’s a disgrace to see young people come and queue the whole day for it. When is he (Lesufi) going to fix the economy to be able to facilitate SMMEs to function and create jobs, boost big business, strengthen service and tourism industries? He should be focusing his attention there, not creating a state-owned security company.