Natasha Joubert's campaign aims to aid youth in achieving greater success

Reigning Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert has launched the second phase of her advocacy campaign, with 10 more bursaries being made available as part of the education arm of her Natasha Joubert Collective. This time Joubert has partnered with computer company ASUS which will be sponsoring five coding scholarships to individuals who aspire to pursue a career in technology.

They have been joined by the leading coding school, HyperionDev, which will also be sponsoring five bursaries. Last year, Joubert and Boston City Campus, her alma mater, forged a partnership that enables 16 South African students, who are 18 years of age or older, to be awarded academic scholarships for a year to attend Boston City Campus. These grants are intended for students pursuing a full-time undergraduate degree through distance learning.

Speaking about opportunities Joubert says, “I am grateful that my campaign is helping some young people achieve more than they dreamed they would. The overwhelming response has strengthened my commitment to do as much as possible in the education and entrepreneurial spaces to make a difference in some people’s lives.” ASUS Country Marketing Manager for South Africa, Juan Mouton, expressed excitement about collaborating with Joubert and HyperionDev to positively impact the lives of young people. Mouton’s sentiments are echoed by HyperionDev CEO and founder Riaz Moola: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Miss South Africa, marking a significant stride in HyperionDev's mission to uplift South African youth through skill development and meaningful employment opportunities. Our primary goal extends beyond upskilling. We are dedicated to fostering the talents of our participants and assisting them in finding gainful opportunities in the workforce. The partnership with Miss South Africa is a testament to our commitment to this cause.”

“We are especially excited about the generous sponsorship commitment from ASUS, allowing unemployed students to enrol in our Data Science bootcamp. This collaboration aligns seamlessly with our vision of creating pathways for talented individuals to excel in the tech space, fostering a positive impact on both their lives and the broader community.” HyperionDev is known for its data base, on which students looking to enrol for learnerships upload their details. This stored information is then used to match companies and learners, thus hyper-focusing on the needs of one and the skills and abilities of the other. The awarded scholarships will also allow the chosen students to enrol in HyperionDev's comprehensive six-month Full Stack Web Developer Bootcamp.