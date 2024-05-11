Ncube honoured at the Woman of stature awards

In an inspiring ceremony where women were celebrated for their contributions, Amanda John Ncube was honoured with an award of the Fundraiser of the Year in the financial service category. The event was held at the luxurious Indaba Hotel in Fourways, this past month.

Ncube has over 13 years of financial services industry experience, with legal qualifications. Her quest to achieve greater things led her to focus on the financial planning discipline. She’s currently one of the few women in the country who leads the Old mutual Black Distributors Trust and is the business development manager within the business development team.

Ncube has previously received several awards for her work in different roles she holds, and she was named as one of the top 10 rising leaders in the fields of influential women in her field of services by Trans Union in 2023. Speaking with the publication, she said felt proud of what she has achieved and would continue to strive to reach the greatest heights in her career, while making sure that she plays her role of uplifting and developing underprivileged young girls. “I strongly, gracefully and committedly stand on the shoulders of those who have led me,” she said.

Ncube was celebrated among other inspirational woman at the awards ceremony. Annemarie Mostert was honoured as the overall winner of the prestigious Woman of Stature Awards. Mostert is known for exceptional contributions to education and business empowerment; she secured the top prize in the Woman in Education and Training category and the grand prize of R100 000, generously sponsored by Zunaid Moti of MotiMoves.

She expressed her gratitude and dedication, adding that it was an honour for her to have been chosen to be an overall winner of the Woman of Statute awards. “I dedicate this to every woman who wakes up in the morning to make a difference in others, be it her children or the community”. The ceremony also celebrated several other distinguished winners across different categories.