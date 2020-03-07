Negative ratings for Nyati lodge after Enock Mpianzi’s death

JOHANNESBURG - The North West lodge in Brits that has been criticised in a forensic report into teenager Enock Mpianzi’s death was praised online by visitors prior to his drowning. Before the death of the Parktown Boys’ High School pupil in January, the Nyati Bush and River Break lodge was lauded for offering a “great bush experience” and described as a “good place” and “value for money”. But since the incident that claimed the life of the 13-year-old ahead of the commencement of the 2020 academic year, the lodge’s ratings have suffered. Scores of people have given the the lodge, situated on the banks of the Crocodile River, a negative rating. This week, the Gauteng Education Department released a forensic report, complied by Peter Harris of Harris Nupen Molebatsi Attorneys, into Mpianzi’s death.

According to the report accurate roll calls were not taken while Mpianzi and his classmates were on an orientation camp at the lodge, and it recommended that disciplinary action be taken against the Parktown Boys’ High School principal, teachers, the Gauteng Department of Education, and district officials.

The report also found the lodge had only 12 life jackets despite more than 200 pupils attending the camp, and that the department did not want schools to use Nyati Bush and River Break lodge, which according to its website, once survived a flood and a major bushfire.

It has been revealed that other pupils died at the lodge, apparently while attending camps.

In 1999, 14-year-old Portia Sowela drowned at the lodge, and matric pupil Melony Sias lost his life in the lodge’s pool.

But Mpianzi’s death placed the lodge in the national spotlight.

Gerhardus Hendrik criticised the lodge for its apparent shortage of life jackets despite the water activities undertaken there.

“We have lost so many kids already here and yet you still continue doing business as usual,” he wrote as part of an online review.

“This place should be closed down immediately,” he added, and alleged that “no safety precautions are taken here and (there is) no supervision”.

A month ago Rozell van Breda posted that the lodge, which she had visited in the late 1990s, was “disgraceful”.

She alleged: “They still have the same activities, with the same backward way of thinking.”

Mogamat Salie joined Hendrik in calling for the lodge to be shut down permanently.

“Don’t go to this place, it’s bad,” Salie wrote in an online review.

“This lodge shouldn’t be operating,” she charged.

Saturday Star