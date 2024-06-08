Nelson Mandela Foundation launches Fun and Walk event

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has called on South Africans to join in on the Nelson Mandala Day programme which includes 5km, 10km, and 21km Mandela Day Walk & Run activities earmarked to celebrate the legacy of late statesman on Nelson Mandela Day, July 18. This Wednesday, the foundation launched its Nelson Mandela International Day celebration with a new theme, “It’s still in our hands to combat poverty and Is inequity”.

Nelson Mandela Foundation acting chief executive Verne Harris indicated that this year's theme highlighted one of Mandela’s remarkable passions of bringing an end to poverty through a call for an urgent need for collective action to address social injustices and drive sustainable change on a global scale. “This platform will serve as a central hub for individuals to connect, collaborate and engage in initiatives dedicated to combating poverty and inequity.” Harris encouraged friends and partners to translate this call to action into meaningful Mandela Day projects aligned with their areas of expertise.

Among activities earmarked for the year is the Annual Mandela Day Walk & Run, scheduled to take place on July 20 at the picturesque Bullring, the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Illovo, Johannesburg. According to the organisers, this event anticipated hosting 10 000 participants and offered a 5km walk as well as a 10km and 21km run. The Walk & Run - hosted in collaboration with the likes of BP South Africa, Balwin Properties, and partners such as DP World Wanderers Stadium, Lion’s Cricket, Discovery Vitality, and Bloomberg - is expected to be one of the most exciting Mandela Day events of the year.

CEO of Lion and DP World Wanderers Stadium, Jono Leaf-Wright, said the Nelson Mandela brand and its core initiatives were aligned with the core values that Mandela advocated throughout his life - equality, justice, and human rights. Leaf-Wright said: "By partaking in the Mandela Day Walk and Run we are not merely commemorating Nelson Mandela's birthday but are actively participating in the promotion of his ideals. “It is an opportunity for every individual to reflect on the importance of community service, to take steps towards creating a more inclusive society, and to support initiatives that address social inequality.