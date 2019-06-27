The 2019 Netball World Cup will be hosted in July in Liverpool, England. To promote the game and give the girl child an opportunity to participate in a structured programme, all 15 Education Districts in Gauteng are hosting mini-World Cups that start at a cluster level. The winners of the District events will progress to a provincial tournament on August 8 in celebration of Women’s Month. Here the provincial champions will be crowned.

The tournaments for 11-year-olds has created a huge buzz as the budding stars will compete against the best in their Districts.

This initiative by the Gauteng Department of Education is also aimed at promoting regular netball leagues in areas where the code is inactive. Many of the districts have gone to great lengths to provide an experience that will remain in the memories of the participants for a long time.

There have been elaborate opening and closing ceremonies, and the Tshwane West district even had Proteas players and an official of Netball South Africa grace the event.

Angy Kgomo-Kekana, district coordinator for Tshwane West, said their event was successful.

“It brought together teams from across the District, teams that otherwise would not have had a chance to compete against one another. In so doing, it promoted social cohesion. The girls had a great time both on and off the field.

"They also benefited educationally as they had to learn about the country they had adopted, create a flag and show some cultural aspect of the team. Events such as these are crucial in providing extended opportunities beyond the norm.

"The girls are now excited about netball and are looking forward to the actual event.”

The Saturday Star