New airline to be formed to takeover from SAA- government

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The government has confirmed it will form a new airline to take over from SAA. The Department of Public Enterprises on Friday said discussions have been held with the unions on the matter, and an agreement reached on the establishment of a new airline. The new airline will be established through a strategic equity partner and the sale of non-core assets. This would help raise the required capital. The decision on the new airline follows an earlier attempt by business rescue practitioners to shut down SAA after the government refused to give it a bailout of R10 billion. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni had a few months ago said a new airline be established. He said this had been done in Europe when Swiss Air was formed.

In a statement issued this evening, the department of public enterprises said a new airline will be formed, but there will be job losses.

“Unions and the department are working together on a business model that deals with what a new national carrier of the future will be but also crucially how this can be achieved to ensure a competitive edge in safety, quality and costs in the sectors which SAA competes,” said the department.

“The agreed intention is to produce an airline which is a catalyst for investment, job creation in key sectors, economic growth throughout all regions of the country and is a mirror to the world reflecting the splendour and beauty of our great nation,” it said.

“And to do so by designing an airline that will be funded through a variety of options such as strategic equity partners, funders and the sale of non-core assets and the parties are still of the view that the state must continue to play a role,” added the department.

Airlines across the world have suffered billions of dollars in revenue after the outbreak of Covid-19. Thousands of jobs have been lost.

SAA has over the last 10 years struggled to survive and it has lost more than R32bn.

During that time the government has spent more than R20bn in bailouts.

This led to Mboweni to rein in State-Owned Entities who are making losses.

The outbreak of Covid-19 has also led to the severe impact on the already struggling SAA, after the operations were halted.

The department said yesterday they want the airline to generate profit. SAA last made a profit in 2011.

“Moving forward, and looking to the future, the Minister has established very demanding timelines for the development of the Business Rescue Plan and

parameters in order to determine what path the old SAA could follow. The transition to the new airline may require sacrifices, pain and hardships for all concerned,

particularly for those employees who may be displaced,” said the department.

The Saturday Star