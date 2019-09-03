The new FNB food court.

FNB employees at their Joburg inner city branch ushered in spring during the official opening of their new food court this morning. The newly-established campus, situated in the Bank City precinct, is now open to the bank’s employees and members of the public. The fresh, colourful and vibrant newly renovated structure features an array of meal options including Food Lovers Eatery, Paul's Homemade Ice-Cream and the Corner Bakery.

On Tuesday morning, FNB employees and members of the public browsed through the site and enjoyed music which was pumped from an impromptu stage erected for the proceedings.

Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba witnessed the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at the iMadiba museum site at the campus. This project pays homage to former president Nelson Mandela and has seats and benches for people to sit and reflect as they enjoy their meals and the outdoors.

FirstRand chairperson Roger Jardine and Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba at the official opening.

During the launch FNB CEO Jacques Cilliers told the media that the inspiration behind the new food court was for their employees to be comfortable and enjoy their work life. ‘We want our employees to want to come to work and be inspired.”

His sentiments where echoed by FNB CEO Lee-Anne Van Zyl who said its new multi-coloured campus was in line with the company's vision of “work, eat, and play”.

“We want to attract the best talent and we want our employees to enjoy working in the inner city and not just opt for their other locations,” said Van Zyl.

She added the site would also add to tourism in Joburg as it would be one of the locations that sightseeing buses would visit when they drove through the city centre.

There are also plans for the structure to host music festivals, fashion shows and sport viewing matches.

While there were several security concerns in the CBD, Van Zyl said FNB had adequate security and had installed CCTV cameras.

Meanwhile, Cilliers said as FNB was one of the oldest banks in South Africa, it was constantly looking for ways to be relevant in modern society. This was one of the reasons for its lively new food court. “FNB wants to be relevant to the needs of society. We are in the heart of where things happen.”

The Saturday Star