New reality TV show to shine a spotlight on plight of nation’s owls

Johannesburg - With the rapid rise of urbanisation throughout South Africa, and especially in Johannesburg and its surrounds, the relationship between owls and humans has become volatile. In a bid to shine a light on this, “Owl Rescue SA”, a 10-part reality television series featuring the conservation power couple Brendan and Danelle Murray, will premiere on BBC Earth next week.

Produced by PD Production, the show highlights the incredible work that is done by Owl Rescue Centre, a non-profit conservation organisation in South Africa. The reality TV show’s producer, Nico Nel, explained that misunderstood animals such as owls and other wild creatures find themselves in life-threatening and precarious situations, and are in desperate need of a helping hand when their habitats overlap with those of humans. “Owl Rescue Centre, founded and run by husband and wife Brendan and Danelle Murray, aims to rescue and rehabilitate owls that fall victim to these situations, whether it’s a spotted eagle owl trapped in a toilet paper factory, baby barn owls that need to be relocated from a cellphone tower, or simply caring for and rearing of orphaned fledglings that have lost their parents as victims of persecution through the ignorance of cultural beliefs,” he said.

Nel added that for the past 15 years, Owl Rescue Centre, based in Hartbeespoort Dam in the North West province, have focused their attention on the well-being of South Africa’s wild owl population. “Among thousands of successful owl rescues, the centre also rescues and rehabilitates other wild animals, including porcupines, peacocks, serval cats, otters and many more,” said Nel. He added that while the list seems to grow longer with each passing day, “Owl Rescue SA” will give viewers a first-hand look at some of these rescues.

Nel is also thrilled at the opportunity to produce the show. “To be able to produce a show that really makes a difference to a community, and to create something tangible that enriches people’s lives, is really any producer's dream,” he said. “Producing ‘Owl Rescue SA’ has been one of the most rewarding experiences I have ever been part of, and we’re extremely excited to share the journey with both local and international BBC Earth viewers.” Pierre Cloete, commercial director at BBC Studios in Africa, said: “I am thrilled to bring another high-quality local production to audiences in Africa. From the talented team behind the ‘Listing Series’ on BBC Lifestyle, this powerful documentary will shine light on the incredible conservation work carried out in our country. The 10-part series is yet another BBC Earth series that the whole family can enjoy together.”