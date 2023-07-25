New Study: New York is the world’s top cannabis-consuming city

Johannesburg – New York City is the world’s largest cannabis-consuming city, with 62.3 metric tons (about 62 300kg) per year, a new study has found. The research, conducted by CFAH, a health information resource, also found that Tokyo in Japan has the most expensive cannabis in the world at $33.8 (about R603,99) per gram.

Meanwhile, Montreal in Canada has the cheapest marijuana at $5.9 (about R105,43), the research found. In order to compile the study, CFAH collected data marijuana prices from 140 cities worldwide. They then ranked them from least costly to most expensive. This was done for both illegal and legal weed. In addition, the price per cannabis gram in US dollars was crowd-sourced through city-level polls which were adjusted to the PriceOfWeed dashboard and UNODC World Drug Report for 2022. Cannabis consumption figures were collected from WHO for countries around the world.

They also found that the price of cannabis per gram in America might fall to $5.61 (about R100,25) in 2030. In addition, the CFAH study found that legalising cannabis is more likely to cause a price decline in the market, with prices falling by 11.13% on average. Other notable research findings was that Bangalore in India has the cheapest illegal cannabis which costs around $6 (about R107.22) per gram.