New study reveals the most popular slang terms in each US state, from 'Simp', 'Karen' and 'Woke'

Johannesburg - 'Karen' is the most popular slang word in America, with twenty states searching for a better understanding of the term, new research has found. The study, conducted by the Puzzle site Backgammon-Online.net, found that the pejorative slang term for an obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way was popular in several American states.

This included Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, New Jersey and New York. Meanwhile, 'Cap' and 'Woke' ranked second and third, respectively, for the most popular slang terms in the US and in states such as Alabama, Colorado and Hawaii. ‘Cap’ is the slang term used for ‘no lie’ while ‘woke’ is to be aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues.