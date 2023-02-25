Newlands Stadium out to make history at ICC T20 Women’s World Cup Final

Johannesburg - Sports personalities and celebrities in the country have urged South Africans to make history this weekend by filling up Newlands stadium for the ICC T20 Women’s Cricket World Cup final. On Sunday, Newlands Stadium in Cape Town will play host to its first-ever cricket World cup final, and are hoping to see a record number of people in the stadium.

Should Newlands be sold out tomorrow, it will set an all- new record for women’s cricket in the country. The Saturday Star chatted to a handful of celebrities to find out about their excitement ahead of the World Cup final. Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis. Picture: ANA Desiree Ellis - Banyana Banyana coach

“I hope the fans will go out and support the event like they did in 1996 and 1995. They’ve been starved of sport in most recent years, so it will be huge for the squad and country. Looking at the other cricket tournaments that have taken place this year, the fan turnout and passion has been amazing, and I believe it is going to be no different when the Proteas play in the Women’s T20 World Cup. This will once again unite the country.” Former Protea captain Graeme Smith. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps (NEW ZEALAND - Tags: SPORT CRICKET) Former Protea captain Graeme Smith "It's been great to have South Africa hosting a Women's T20 World Cup, especially to see Newlands being full, with fans supporting the event and to experience the atmosphere. We hope all the fans will fill the stadium for the Final on Sunday. We want to represent South Africa well, and that is dictated by the fans. Come out and fill Newlands so we can celebrate what has been a wonderful World Cup."

South African actor, comedian, presenter, and producer. South African actor, comedian, presenter, and producer Siv Ngesi "We want to fill up Newlands for what will be an action-packed Final on Sunday. The atmosphere and the gees has been amazing at the matches. It's really time for all South Africans to turn it up so we can support the ICC Women's T20 World Cup." Wayne Parnell . Photo: Reuters / Andrew Couldridge. Wayne Parnell - Proteas cricketer

"Newlands is one of the best stadiums in the world. It's a special occasion for us to be hosting an ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final. It's up to all the fans to come out in their numbers to make the Final a memorable and special occasion. This tournament doesn’t come around often, so I'd encourage everyone to come out so that they can be a part of history." Dane van Niekerk. © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix Dane van Niekerk - Proteas cricketers "The Final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup is going to be the biggest celebration of women's cricket ever on the continent. It's really time for all South Africans to turn up to close off the tournament in style. Newlands is the place to be on Sunday, and I hope everyone will pitch up so we can fill up Newlands as the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Champions are crowned."