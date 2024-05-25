Newly-renamed Brigitte Mabandla Justice College to help build SA legal sector

Stakeholders who attended the newly refurbished and renamed Justice College of South Africa are hoping it will assist the country in further advancing its legal system and building on the significant milestones of the country’s young democracy thus far. Yesterday, (Friday) the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, officially reopened what will henceforth be known as the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College, named after the former anti-apartheid activist and former minister of Justice.

Speaking at the official reopening ceremony, Lamola said the College which was established in 1957, had for the longest time served as the cornerstone of the country’s justice system. He said it was for this reason that in 2006, they had committed to students attending the Practical Legal Training Law school at Unisa, and that the opening of the school would signify the government's commitment to life-long learning within the legal system. This was in order to improve service delivery, especially in light of the significant challenges facing the public sector. “Our Justice College must lead discussions on these innovations and contribute to the scholarly discourse through research and development initiatives, including the establishment of a dedicated journal.

“The Prosecution School will serve as a hub to nurture aspiring prosecutors, providing officials with comprehensive training, practical experience, and mentorship from seasoned professionals,” he said. The Justice Minister added that the college would further cultivate an existing generation of prosecutors by ensuring they were kept up to date with the latest developments. While the Cyber Forensic Academy would help the country to focus on the intersection of law and technology, equipping learners with the knowledge and expertise needed to navigate complex issues such as cybercrime, digital forensics, financial crime investigations, as well as beneficial ownership.

“This centre embodies our commitment to pushing the boundaries and driving positive change in our society.” The Justice Minister said the decision to rename the centre after Justice Mabandla was a fitting choice given that she was a trailblazer who had played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s democratic landscape, and one of the country’s foremost constitutional experts. Placard of newly renamed Brigitte Mabandla Justice College. Photograph: Supplied by DJCD Media Lamola explained that as the first female Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Justice Mabandla’s legacy, as well as her advocacy for women’s rights within the liberation movement, resonated profoundly and exemplified her courage and commitment to change.