Nigerian born rapper Nome making waves in SA music scene









Image: supplied. Nigerian born rapper Nome has been making waves in the South African music scene of late. Following the release of his latest single, Shakara, we caught up with the singer to chat with him about his rise in the music scene in South Africa. The rapper has collaborated with a couple big names in the industry on upcoming tracks, that are expected to be released in the next 2-6 months, and you can expect to hear the likes of artists such as Maphorisa, Davido, Kiddominant, Zlatan Ibile, Dremo on his projects. As one of the latest Afro Pop talents making waves in the music industry. how does your music enhance the current Afro pop genre in Africa? I am raw. I am real.

Looking into your work as a songwriter and an artist, what inspires you to create your music?

Everything that happens around me. I write about the everyday type of thing. I write from the heart. I say it like it is for example Shakara is about a girl who plays hard to get and a guy who is basically flexing but not in a materialistic way but in a emotional and physical way to show that he cares for her and can provide for her.

What do you think are some of the challenges of the music industry these days?

Finding the right market and finding the right way to put your music out there.

The digital trend of releasing music online is now the route to go in the international music industry? How do you think it’s helped musicians build their brand globally thanks to the future of releasing music online first, as well as your own brand too?

Firstly it is very important to understand the digital trend. Digital media has developed over the years and now thanks to the development in technology, I can sit in my studio and be able to engage on an international platform at a click of a few buttons and boom its on every platform worldwide.

Music isn’t just about rapping or making the beat, it’s about getting yourself out there, Rome wasn’t built in one day.

Image: supplied.





How do you think your sound will enhance or add to the Afro Pop in the SA music scene?

Afro pop music tells a story. I have a story about my childhood in Nigeria and my adulthood in South Africa and the fusion of both. It is definitely bringing a vaaaarrb as Bonang would say.

What inspired Shakara? How did it come about?

I think the lyrics speaks for itself. A girl in my life that played hard to get. Hahaha but Kiddomaint and I just got in studio and we just went at it and here is Shakara.

Where can people get more of your songs online?

Available on Spotify, Soundcloud, Google Play, Apple Music, Deezer and available for free download on my website.

When did you first realize you wanted to become a singer?

It came to me during church actually. I was very active in my step mothers church, I played the piano and that’s when it clicked to me that music is my path.

You're Nigerian but living in SA. What's the difference between the Nigerian and SA music scene?

Completely different, mostly when you listen to Nigerian music and no offence, the music has deepermeaning, it's in the way we use instruments, in the way we phrase our lyrics. But you can’t compare the love from my fans, both Nigerian and South African fans, the love and support is real.

Do you feel we still have a long way to go when it comes to music in SA?

I would say yes, music is like a poem, it's like telling a story to make sure it gets heard by the right people, but SA is on the right track, maybe a few more months. I personally feel SA should embrace different genres coming from other parts of the world too.

Who would you still like to collaborate with?

Internationally it would be Swae Lee and locally Nasty C.

What's been the highlight of your career to date?

I think the way 2019 is ending for me, every release since Mula and Hallelujah has been well accepted. Ending 2019 with a bang and really looking forward to what 2020 has in store for me.

What can we expect next from you?

Only big things, I’m currently working on a few more songs to add to my EP but only big things. I always say the stars is the limit, just keep working and keep grinding.

What does 2020 hold for the Nome brand?

We are going to the next level. I have a great team behind me. All I can say is stay tuned/

What's your social media handles?

Instagram: @nomejp

Website: www.nomejp.com

Twitter: @nomenoble

Facebook: facebook.com/nomejp

The Saturday Star