Nine distinctions: Reddam House Bedfordview head girl is excited to start studying medicine

Johannesburg – The fruits of Jaime Rademeyer’s labour during her matric year finally paid off this week when the Reddam House Bedfordview head girl walked away with top honours. “I am very surprised about my matric results but in a positive way, and I am also very proud because I really worked hard and put in all my effort and to see how well that paid off is just really amazing,” the teenager told The Saturday Star this week following the release of the IEB matric results on Wednesday.

“It also makes me feel so grateful for the talent and the abilities I have and I am just very happy overall.” Following her top-notch matric results, Rademeyer plans on studying medicine at the University of Pretoria (UP) this year. But as she celebrates her incredible matric achievement, Rademeyer admitted that she underestimated matric and had to work very diligently to get her desired results.

“I came into the year thinking that it would be easier than Grade 11 but that was a very bad misconception because Grade 12 is definitely a step up.” She explained that she spent much of her matric year completing several exams, assessments and projects and attributed much of her success to her parents and teachers. She hopes to become a doctor in the future but, for now, she hopes to continue her journey of growth.