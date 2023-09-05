Nine in 10 Americans work a full-time job and a side hustle

Johannesburg - The economic climate and high cost of living across the globe has made it a challenge for people from all walks of life to meet their financial obligations. This includes Americans, as a new report by Insuranks.com, an independent educational comparison service and an advertising-supported publisher, found that scores of US citizens were being forced to take on additional work to stay afloat.

In fact, the report, titled, “Side Hustle Nation 2023: Moonlighting & Daylighting Report”, found that nine in 10 Americans worked a second job. The research found that 55% of surveyed Americans said that they needed the additional income to support themselves financially, and that they made an average of $777 (about R14 900) a month extra from their second job. Americans worked on their side hustles about 15 hours a week on average and that they took up second jobs to help cover bills, to have extra cash and to pay off debt.

The top side hustles included driving for a rideshare app, selling items or handmade products online, freelance writing and selling used clothing One in five of the surveyed Americans planned to turn their side hustle into their full-time job within the next five years More than half of Americans said they worked their second job during their full-time job’s working hours.