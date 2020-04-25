No complaints for South African couple trapped in an exotic island

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - If there was anywhere that Pierre and Giavanna Bezuidenhout would want to be trapped during lockdown, it would be on an exotic island. For the South African couple, they are living that dream. For the past month, the Bezuidenhouts have been stuck on the island of Koh Samui, in Thailand, because of the lockdown. While they miss their family and their friends, they feel “blessed” to endure lockdown in tropical paradise. “Myself and my wife have always wanted a nice long holiday, so our prayers have been answered in a funny kind of way,” said Pierre. “We are so blessed to be stranded on an island, but it also has its downfalls because home is where the family is.” The couple travelled to the luxurious island a month ago as part of their annual holiday to Thailand. However, due to lockdown restrictions, the Bezuidenhouts and thousands of other foreign tourists have been trapped since.

They were moved out of their luxury hotel to a villa on the island to maintain physical distancing.

Those stranded on Koh Samui are still able to frequent the beaches and visit stores to purchase food and groceries.

“We can thank our lucky stars that we are trapped on this particular island as they didn’t impose a full lockdown, so we are still free to move around the beach and to go to buy food. The nice thing is that, before lockdown, locals had to leave, so there’s very few people on the island.”

Financially, however, the couple have had to continue to shell out for a lengthy holiday they hadn’t planned for. “Everybody is going to have to carry the burden and take it on the chin. It’s just one of those things.

“We have to pay extra for accommodation and we don’t eat in restaurants. We purchase groceries and make our own food, clean our own place and wash our own clothes. It’s a bit like being on a camping trip or a survival camp.”

The island has only had six cases of Covid-19 so far, with those tested positive immediately flown off the island. It’s for this reason the couple are not fearful of contracting the virus.

“The Thai government has been very strict on keeping distance and not going in groups anywhere. There is no drinking and no parties allowed either.”

While Pierre and his wife are enjoying their time on the island’s sandy beaches, they are also helping fellow South Africans stranded on various islands in Asia without money.

Pierre, his wife, and two other South Africans Neal Stacey and Derick van Zyl have started a Facebook page #bringourfamilieshome.

“We also started a petition on Monday to help these South Africans get home. We already have 6 000 signatures and have also managed to raise some funds.

"With the funds raised, they have been able to help 13 South Africans stuck in Cambodia with food for a week. We are also trying to get a fundraiser going for flights because prices have been sent to us and most people cannot afford it.”

Pierre said the Department of International relations had been in regular contact with them.

“They contacted all of us, so we all registered with them. I’m sure they’re doing everything in their power to help. It’s a logistical nightmare in Thailand, because all the islands are far apart from each other. So to get everyone rounded up is a 24/7 job.

“There are many people who have been negative and have attacked the government because they are not home but we have been calming people down and ensuring things will come right. It’s just a question of when.

“It’s very costly to get a plane to take us back to South Africa so it’s understandable. It’s not going to take two or three days, it will take a while. There are people that are struggling and really need to come back home.”

Department spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said they were aware of the many South Africans stranded around the world.

“We are working hard to assist them to get back home. But we are in a lockdown and so are many other countries and the purpose of this is to restrict the movement of people and curb the spread of the coronavirus,” he said.

Saturday Star